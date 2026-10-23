Sydney Sweeney Gets Playful as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Bra From Her Lingerie Brand: Photo

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Sydney Sweeney is bringing a racy touch to cozy fashion in her latest SYRN campaign. The Euphoria actress showed off her curves as her lingerie brand teased its upcoming holiday collection on Instagram. The 29-year-old star posed for a playful mirror selfie, sticking out her tongue while holding her phone up to capture the shot. She wore a dark navy cable-knit cardigan with several buttons undone, revealing a matching bra underneath.

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Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney showed off a plunging navy bra and matching knitwear in a new mirror selfie shared by her lingerie brand, SYRN.

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The lingerie featured delicate scalloped trim along the neckline, while coordinating knit bottoms completed the look. Sweeney's long blonde hair fell in loose, tousled waves, adding to the relaxed feel of the ensemble. The photo's backdrop featured green-and-cream striped wallpaper and dark red tiles, giving the image a retro-inspired look.

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Sydney Sweeney Teases SYRN's Holiday Collection

Source: MEGA The look is part of the brand's ‘Hibernation Nation’ collection, which is scheduled to become available on October 27.

The mirror selfie is part of the upcoming holiday campaign for SYRN, Sweeney's lingerie and loungewear brand. “Meet Hibernation Nation, the cozy part of the SYRN Holiday Special,” the brand wrote in its Instagram caption. The post also encouraged fans to sign up for early access ahead of the collection's scheduled release on October 27. Sweeney's latest fashion moment comes as she continues to balance her business ventures with a growing slate of acting projects.

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Sweeney Celebrated 'The Housemaid's Secret' Production

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney recently celebrated the start of production on ‘The Housemaid's Secret’ with a playful behind-the-scenes video featuring her costars.

The actress recently marked another major career milestone, celebrating the start of production on The Housemaid's Secret with a behind-the-scenes video featuring several of her new costars, including Kirsten Dunst and Stephen Kalyn. "Bet you've been waiting for this. The Housemaid's Secret — now in production," the official @housemaidmovie Instagram account captioned the clip. The video opened with Sweeney looking toward Dunst as she mouthed a line expressing her excitement about their upcoming collaboration. She then broke into a dance before walking over to Dunst and pulling her into a warm hug. The two actresses laughed as the lighthearted moment unfolded. Kalyn, who is known for his role in Off Campus, also showed off his dance moves. Michele Morrone, who is returning as Enzo, joined in on the fun, while Brittany Snow danced in another slide. Actor Paul Anthony Kelly and director Paul Feig also appeared in the video, moving along to the music.

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What to Know About 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Source: MEGA Directed by Paul Feig, ‘The Housemaid's Secret’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027.