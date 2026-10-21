Lingerie-Clad Sydney Sweeney Leaves Little to the Imagination in Spicy Holiday-Themed Campaign: Photos
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 4:35 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney left little to the imagination as she gets ready to celebrate the holidays in style.
The blonde bombshell stripped down for the latest campaign for her lingerie and loungewear brand, SYRN.
Sweeney announced the brand's holiday collection with multiple Instagram posts donning various styles of spicy lingerie that showed off her famous figure.
The Euphoria star shared a video ad on Wednesday, October 21, via her Instagram just an hour before SYRN's official Instagram page posted a series of campaign photos.
In the clip, Sweeney was curled up on a chair, in a loose-fitting white sweater, no pants and matching knee-high socks as she pointed a remote at a retro TV screen to watch footage of herself in various holiday-themed outfits inspired by famous films.
In one look, the 29-year-old wore a matching red set adorned with bows that she paired with a white veil. For another, Sweeney also modeled a baby blue lace lingerie set that accentuated her slim waist while waving a large white feathered fan.
A third, much darker look consisted of skimpy black lingerie, leather gloves and heavy makeup, which resembled Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Lastly, the model channeled Cindy Lou Who from Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in a revealing plaid ensemble, before switching into a more conservative pair of checkered pajamas.
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"Welcome to the @syrn holiday shop officially open on october 27th," The Housemaid actress wrote in the caption, as SYRN added, "Now playing: The SYRN Holiday Special. We’re dropping 4 holiday collections, starting with our Comfy SYRN on 10.27."
This is the first holiday line for SYRN, which Sweeney launched in January.
Sydney Sweeney Faces Online Criticism Over Her Cindy Lou Who-Inspired Look
While the promotion was well received by many, some critics online claimed that her sexualization of the popular children's character, Cindy Lou Who, was out of touch.
Social media users took to the comments to share their concerns, with one user writing, "This woman is DISGUSTING."
"Making a child character sexual isn’t it…and yes it is that deep," another person raged, while a third questioned, "Is she actually turning Cindy Lou, the purest, sweetest child, into a s-- symbol!?!? Fire that creative director and get a brain, Sydney Sweeney."
Sydney Sweeney Received Backlash for a Separate Campaign
Sweeney recently appeared in a separate provocative campaign for Novig, a sports prediction market platform.
In the advertisement, the actress appears seemingly nude while strategically positioning sports equipment to cover her body.
The campaign, which promotes the platform as being focused on sports, quickly attracted negative attention for its revealing imagery.
Sweeney also appeared in another advertisement wearing white Novig underwear while joking about the public's fascination with her appearance.