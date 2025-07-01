"Let's just start with this ridiculous wedding that took place over this weekend," Kelly snubbed. "These two were behaving like they thought they were royalty. [Lauren] did the balcony wave like she's a Marilyn Monroe figure or a genuine British royal, blowing kisses, and they had their yacht, which has its own yacht, carting them around with their massive amounts of foam dripping into the Mediterranean, which I'm sure is not eco-friendly."

Kelly went on to name-drop a few Hollywood elites at the extravagant event — including Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey — while insisting Bezos and Sánchez had "no actual friends" at their wedding.