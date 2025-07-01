or
Megyn Kelly Says Sydney Sweeney Was Invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Because of Her 'Enormous' Chest

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos; picture of Sydney Sweeney.
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram; MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was among several A-list stars to attend Jeff Bezos' billionaire wedding last weekend.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly doesn't understand why Sydney Sweeney and other A-list stars attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding last weekend.

During the Monday, June 30 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed journalist threw shade at the luxurious event in Venice, Italy, as she sarcastically claimed the Anyone But You actress was only invited to the billionaire's nuptials because of her flawless body.

Megyn Kelly Shades Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'Ridiculous' Wedding

megyn kelly sydney sweeney invited jeff bezos wedding enormous chest
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married on Friday, June 27.

"Let's just start with this ridiculous wedding that took place over this weekend," Kelly snubbed. "These two were behaving like they thought they were royalty. [Lauren] did the balcony wave like she's a Marilyn Monroe figure or a genuine British royal, blowing kisses, and they had their yacht, which has its own yacht, carting them around with their massive amounts of foam dripping into the Mediterranean, which I'm sure is not eco-friendly."

Kelly went on to name-drop a few Hollywood elites at the extravagant event — including Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey — while insisting Bezos and Sánchez had "no actual friends" at their wedding.

Megyn Kelly Snubs Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez's Space Flight

megyn kelly sydney sweeney invited jeff bezos wedding enormous chest
Source: MEGA

Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez flew to space back in April.

"They don't know Gayle King. They invited Gayle on that ridiculous space flight so they could get some news coverage on CBS. And now, because she did it, she's at the wedding?" the political commentator questioned. "Oprah? They don't know, Oprah, that's a lie too. Oprah went and watched Gayle go up in this thing. So now she gets an invite. Why? Because she's a celebrity."

While Kelly is "sure" Bezos and Sánchez are "really tight" with DiCaprio, she got snippy when reacting to Sweeney being a guest at the fancy function.

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Wonders Why Sydney Sweeney Was Invited to Billionaire's Wedding

megyn kelly sydney sweeney invited jeff bezos wedding enormous chest
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney frequently has her career and social status credited to her assets.

"Sydney Sweeney, the new toast of the town out there, because she's got these enormous b----- that everybody's obsessed with, how does she wind up there?" Kelly asked.

"If you told me it was like Lauren Sanchez's colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that's normal. That's what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends," she noted. "Or Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, okay, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I'll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan."

Megyn Kelly Claims Jeff Bezos' Wedding Was a PR Stunt

megyn kelly sydney sweeney invited jeff bezos wedding enormous chest
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly said the wedding was used to 'generate headlines.'

Kelly further slammed the Amazon founder and his wife for apparently using their wedding to "generate headlines and fawning coverage and accolades."

She claimed Sánchez wiping her Instagram "clean" and "repopulating" it with photos from her Vogue photoshoot only further backed rumors about their intentions behind the party.

"Give me a break," she concluded.

