NEWS Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans With Gun Range Skills Amid Controversial Ad Uproar: 'Wifey Material' Source: Mega; @TaranTactical/YouTube Sydney Sweeney impressed fans with her gun range skills as her American Eagle campaign continues to spark a heated debate online. OK! Staff Aug. 5 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is turning heads yet again, this time for her impressive gun range skills that have gone viral after the fallout from her American Eagle campaign. The Euphoria actress' 2019 video showing her shooting targets with Taran Tactical Innovations made waves after the firearms retailer reposted the footage on Saturday, August 2, combining it with a clip from her contentious denim ad. The resurfaced video quickly attracted support from conservative fans, despite being nearly six years old.

Source: Mega Fans called the actress '3,000 percent wifey material' due to her sharp-shooting.

Sweeney's Instagram video, which highlighted that she was "training for a new project," garnered a flood of comments praising her talents. "3,000% wifey material 👏🎉💯😮😍😂," one fan declared. "Sydney Sweeney shooting targets at a gun range from 2019 has attracted many new admirers after her controversial American Eagle jeans campaign," a fan expressed in excitement.

Source: Mega Conservative supporters praised the star as 'a strong, self-thinking woman.'

Another supporter commented, "Strong, self-thinking women are the sexiest! ❤️ Nice shooting Miss Sweeney!" while a third added, "We love this valid American woman… 🙌" Additionally, Taran Tactical Innovations saw an uptick in love for Sweeney on their social media. "I am a new fan of Sydney. I hope she doesn't cave to the cancel culture mob!" one user stated, while another chimed in, "Make America hot again 🇺🇸🦅🔥." Another proclaimed, "American girl, American shooter, American genes, American Eagle."

Source: Mega Sydney Sweeney garnered praise from Donald Trump.

As the buzz continued, followers claimed, "Just when you think she couldn't get hotter 🔥." Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also showed support for Sweeney over the weekend after learning she has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024. "She's a registered Republican?" Trump asked reporters while leaving Allentown, Pa. "Is that right, is Sydney Sweeney [a Republican]? If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!"

In Sweeney's now-infamous monologue for her American Eagle jeans campaign, she quipped, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue." However, many social media users criticized the 27-year-old's commercial appearance, pointing out her blond hair and blue eyes, likening it to "Nazi propaganda" and a "racialized dog whistle" that promotes the notion of superior white genetics.

Source: Mega Sydney Sweeney appears unfazed after the backlash.