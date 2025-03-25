or
Sydney Sweeney Deletes Photo Kissing Fiancé Jonathan Davino Amid Mounting Breakup Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have kept their romance out of the spotlight.

March 25 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Is Sydney Sweeney trying to tell us something?

Amid mounting rumors the actress may have split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, the star noticeably deleted an Instagram photo of herself kissing the businessman on New Year's Eve.

Rumors are mounting that Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino broke up.

The upload in question was just one in an Instagram carousel of pictures, which also featured the Euphoria lead and several pals.

"The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," she captioned the set, which was posted on January 2.

Buzz about a breakup came earlier this month after it was reported that the blonde bombshell, 27, was living at the Beverly Hills Hotel without Davino, 41.

The actress recently deleted this Instagram photo of them kissing on New Year's Eve.

She has also been spending a ton of time with her gal pals, most recently embarking on a safari adventure with the movie producer nowhere to be seen.

The two have kept their relationship away from the spotlight and haven't ever walked a red carpet together despite Sweeney's rising success and fame. However, Davino has popped up on her Instagram every now and then.

The duo has also worked on some of Sweeney's films together, including her hit rom-com Anyone But You.

"It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice," she gushed in an interview of Davino. "And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?"

Sweeney and the movie producer first started dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2022.

As OK! reported, the two are believed to have started dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2022.

While some fans were surprised by their relationship, the White Lotus alum explained she prefers to not date anyone in her industry.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she spilled. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"

Split rumors amped up when the actress started living at a hotel alone.

In December 2023, Sweeney expressed her excitement for wedding planning but admitted she hadn't started yet.

"What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10," the star gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’"

Neither Sweeney nor Davino has commented on the breakup speculation.

