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Sydney Sweeney Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Spins Around in Revealing Black Lingerie: Watch

Image of Sydney Sweeney wowed in a matching black lingerie set in a new video for her brand SYRN.
Source: MEGA ; @syrn/instagram

Sydney Sweeney wowed in a matching black lingerie set in a new video for her brand SYRN.

July 31 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is showing off her phenomenal figure once again!

On Thursday, July 31, the Euphoria star heated up Instagram in a new video for her lingerie brand SYRN.

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Source: @syrn/Instagram
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Image of Sydney Sweeney had her butt on full display in the video.
Source: @syrn/instagram

Sydney Sweeney had her butt on full display in the video.

For the video, she wore a black lace bra, matching thong and garter belt, complete with a fur shrug and sheer gloves. She wore her blonde hair down in loose curls as she twirled around and smiled for the camera.

The items seen in the clip are her Seduction plunge bra ($89), Hot Line garter belt ($22) and String You Along thong ($19).

The brand captioned the post, “Syd for Seductress,” with "Seductress" being one of the four "worlds" that make up the assortment, which also includes Romantic, Playful and Comfy.

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Image of One fan insisted Sydney Sweeny is 'the absolute sexiest woman on the planet.'
Source: @syrn/instagram

One fan insisted Sydney Sweeny is 'the absolute sexiest woman on the planet.'

Her fans ran to the comments section to gush over the blonde bombshell.

"Oh my 🔥 need this," wrote one follower.

Another commented, "The absolute sexiest woman on the planet!!!"

"I love thiss!" said a third, with a fourth writing, "Ugh so good."

A fifth chimed in, "Every inch of Stunning."

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'I Wanted to Create a World and a Feeling'

Image of Sydney Sweeney launched the lingerie brand in January.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney launched the lingerie brand in January.

The pictures are the most recent SYRN promotion Sweeney has posted since launching her brand in January of this year.

Sweeney is the face of the brand, regularly modeling for the company's website and social media.

In an interview with Elle back in January, Sweeney shared, “I wanted to create a world and a feeling. I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. SYRN is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

'It’s Actually Powerful to Be Confident'

Image of Sydney Sweeney shared that playing Cassie in the hit TV show 'Euphoria' helped her gain confidence.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney shared that playing Cassie in the hit TV show 'Euphoria' helped her gain confidence.

“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms. Starting there sets the tone for SYRN as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself," she added.

She also told Us Weekly earlier this year, “I grew up with b----. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident.”

“I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide. It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible," she added.

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