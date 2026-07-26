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Sydney Sweeney Sizzles as She Nearly Falls Out of Her Top in Exposing Photos

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Source: @syrn/instagram

Sydney Sweeney showed off her figure in a slew of new photos for her lingerie brand, Syrn.

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July 26 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney flaunted her voluptuous chest in new photos for her lingerie brand, Syrn.

The Madame Webb actress, 28, took a few mirror selfies with model Amélie Tremblay that were shared on social media on Saturday, July 25.

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'Small Town Girls Trip'

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image of Sydney sweeny
Source: @syrn/instagram

Sydney Sweeney and pal Amélie Tremblay flaunted their assets in a new Instagram post.

"SMALL TOWN GIRLS TRIP," the caption cheekily read. "You can take the girls out of the small town...🛶"

Sweeney donned a pastel green button down and matching boxer shorts. Her chest nearly spilled out in her white floral-printed bra top.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are Currently Vacationing in Australia and New Zealand

image of Sydney sweeny
Source: @syrn/instagram

Sydney Sweeney rocked lime green PJs and a floral bralette.

Tremblay, 29, sported a similar clothing set but in a bright ballet pink hue. She wore a yellow bralette underneath her blouse as the two women took the funny snapshots.

The Euphoria star and the catwalk queen made some silly faces in the selfies they took in what appeared to be a large walk-in closet.

Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun are currently vacationing in Queenstown, New Zealand. They previously were in Australia where Sweeney is shooting her new film Gundam with costar Noah Centineo.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Started Dating in 2025

image of Sydney sweeny
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been dating since last year.

Sweeney shared a clip of herself and the former music manager, 45, going on a wild bungee-jumping date on Saturday. In another post on her Instagram page of her trip, she went skiing on a snowy mountaintop and also practiced her archery.

Braun and the Anyone But You star sparked romance rumors shortly after she ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March 2025.

Last June, the couple was spotted attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy together.

The entrepreneur divorced ex-wife Yael Cohen in 2022 after eight years of marriage and three children. Sweeney and Davino were together for seven years before they ended their engagement last year.

Sydney Sweeney Launched Syrn in January

image of Sydney sweeny
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are currently in New Zealand.

As for Sweeney's clothing brand, she launched the collection in January, and it offers lingerie in up to 44 sizes in four different categories: Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy.

“I wanted to create a world and a feeling. I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. SYRN is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back," Sweeney told ELLE earlier this year.

“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms. Starting there set the tone for SYRN as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself," she went on

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