Sydney Sweeney Nearly Spills Out of Her Bra as She Gushes Over Her Lingerie Line: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney couldn't help but gush over her lingerie brand, Syrn, as she showed off her new products. The Euphoria star, 28, took to her social media on Friday, July 17, where she donned a ballet pink bra and matching underwear to promote her undergarments.

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Sydney Sweeney's Showed Off Her Voluptuous Assets in Her Latest Instagram Update

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney showed off her newest garments from her lingerie brand.

Sweeney's chest also appeared to almost spill out of her top as she took out a pair of her company's latest shorts and a marching button-up shirt. In her clip, the White Lotus alum revealed she was going to try on the outfit as she quickly pulled up the briefs and slipped on the long-sleeved blouse.

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Sydney Sweeney Rocked a Pink Matching Set for Her Post

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney showed off her busty assets in her latest social media video.

Sweeney explained she was in her trailer, had just gotten off set and was eagerly waiting for a chance to flaunt her label's newest clothes. She also noted the buttons on the shirt have the writing "made to be unbuttoned" scrawled in tiny lettering around them. She then danced around her trailer with her baggy shorts on, and sported just her bra on as she happily displayed her new garments.

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Sydney Sweeney Launched Syrn in January 2026

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram The 'Euphoria' star danced around her trailer.

Sweeney launched Syrn in January and has been pretty involved in its marketing campaigns. In February, she promoted her Somewhere Only We Know collection with a NSFW video where she wore a white lace bra and blue button-down. Earlier this year, the Washington native opened up to Elle magazine about her fashion brand. “I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she shared. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Syrn debuted in January.