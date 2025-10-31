Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Lived in Hotel 'for a While' After Ending Engagement to Jonathan Davino
Oct. 31 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
The rumors were true.
During a Wednesday, October 29, interview at Variety's Power of Women gala, Sydney Sweeney admitted she lived in a hotel after breaking off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.
Gossip first swirled about the actress' lifestyle change back in February, when she was spotted without her engagement ring, spending excessive time at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
"I was living here for a while at the top of this year, so I kind of feel like I'm back home," Sweeney, 28, revealed at Wednesday's event, which took place at the hotel. "It's kind of a homecoming!"
The famous space was once home to Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s and costs $1,625 per night. Elizabeth Taylor was also rumored to have spent six of her eight honeymoons at the hotel, which served as the inspiration behind the iconic Eagles track "Hotel California."
Sydney Sweeney's Previous Multimillion-Dollar Home With Jonathan Davino
Before living at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Sweeney resided with ex-fiancé Davino, 42, at a $6.2 million five-bedroom residence in Bel-Air. The couple — who began dating in 2018 — separated in January, allegedly due to contradicting priorities.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," a source shared with a news outlet. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
Sydney Sweeney's Relationship With Scooter Braun
The blonde bombshell has since moved on with Scooter Braun. The new duo was spotted in the VIP section of Matt Rife’s show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 28. They reportedly held hands on the table and cracked up at the comedian's jokes, including some about her topless Euphoria scenes.
"She’s at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild," Rife said on stage. "For no reason."
Sweeney and Braun, 44, have enjoyed several public date nights recently, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and a weekend in Lake Tahoe for Labor Day.
"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider divulged to one publication. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."
"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," another source said of the businessman.