Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Fuel Dating Rumors With Intimate Date Night
Sept. 25 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Things are continuing to heat up between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun.
The Euphoria star, 28, was spotted on a romantic dinner with the record executive, 44, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 24.
The alleged couple was photographed sitting across from each other with a few friends at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, Calif.
Sweeney wore her long blonde hair down, while Braun dressed casually in a plain white T-shirt.
"Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000% dating," celeb gossip account Deux Moi wrote.
"Good choices are chasing her but she’s too fast," one fan commented of the odd pairing.
"She likes them older," another quipped.
Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Dating?
Sweeney and Braun's recent sighting comes nearly a month after an inside report shared that they spent Labor Day Weekend together in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
The actress and businessman "continue[d] to get to know one another" while ringing in the holiday.
"He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," a source said of Braun.
Although their relationship has not yet been confirmed, Sweeney and Braun have allegedly been dating since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding in June.
"They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding," another insider spilled. "Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention."
- Sydney Sweeney Vacationed With 'Very Attentive' Scooter Braun in Lake Tahoe Over Labor Day Weekend as Alleged Romance Heats Up
- Are Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney Dating? Everything to Know After Video of Their Italy Outing Resurfaces
- Single Sydney Sweeney and Costar Brandon Sklenar Spotted Getting Cozy at Stagecoach
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The White Lotus alum may be interested, but she's "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" at the moment.
"She's been clear about her goals for this year — it's all about her career," the source said. "She's ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way."
Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Engagement to Jonathan Davino
Sweeney split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in March after approximately seven years together.
"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," an insider dished. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
Along with her upcoming role in sports drama Christy, Sweeney is flying under the radar when it comes to romance.
"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," another source said. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."