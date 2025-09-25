Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Fuel Dating Rumors With Intimate Date Night

Article continues below advertisement

Things are continuing to heat up between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun. The Euphoria star, 28, was spotted on a romantic dinner with the record executive, 44, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 24. The alleged couple was photographed sitting across from each other with a few friends at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, Calif.

Sweeney wore her long blonde hair down, while Braun dressed casually in a plain white T-shirt. "Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000% dating," celeb gossip account Deux Moi wrote. "Good choices are chasing her but she’s too fast," one fan commented of the odd pairing. "She likes them older," another quipped.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Dating?

Sweeney and Braun's recent sighting comes nearly a month after an inside report shared that they spent Labor Day Weekend together in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The actress and businessman "continue[d] to get to know one another" while ringing in the holiday. "He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," a source said of Braun. Although their relationship has not yet been confirmed, Sweeney and Braun have allegedly been dating since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding in June. "They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding," another insider spilled. "Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention."

The White Lotus alum may be interested, but she's "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" at the moment. "She's been clear about her goals for this year — it's all about her career," the source said. "She's ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way."

Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Engagement to Jonathan Davino

