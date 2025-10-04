Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship Heats Up: 'It’s Very Real and He's Very Happy'

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's connection is heating up.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney, who turned 28, hosted a vibrant space-themed party that attracted a galaxy of A-listers, including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Among the guests was 44-year-old Braun, who showcased his playful side dressed as a Jedi knight. A source close to the pair shared with Page Six, “He really, really likes her,” adding that they had “never” heard Braun express such affection for anyone before.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star is now seeing Scooter Braun.

Article continues below advertisement

Dressed in a sparkling silver mini dress reminiscent of Britney Spears' iconic look from her Circus album cover, Sweeney shone brightly and embraced her birthday festivities alongside friends outfitted as astronauts and aliens. Although Braun’s presence at the party was noted, an eyewitness mentioned that the couple wasn’t overtly affectionate. “It was a huge party and there were so many people there,” revealed the guest, who has collaborated with Sweeney in the past. “She’s very private.” Since their initial meeting at the lavish Sánchez-Bezos wedding in Venice this past June, the chemistry between Sweeney and Braun has allegedly intensified. Despite concerns about their 16-year age difference, the music mogul couldn’t resist the charms of the Euphoria actress. “I can tell you that it’s very real and he’s very happy,” another source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun was seen at the actress' birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Their budding romance appears to be on the fast track; just recently, the couple spent Labor Day weekend together at Lake Tahoe, where Braun met Sweeney’s parents. Their growing affection for one another was further evidenced when they held hands during a double date at a Halloween event in Los Angeles, leaving friends curious about the depth of their bond. “It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle,” a source disclosed. “They are together."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney split from Jonathan Davino.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney’s split from businessman Jonathan Davino earlier this year reportedly stemmed from significant issues in their nearly seven-year engagement. Friends describe the past relationship as “incredibly toxic,” leading Sweeney to embrace her newfound freedom. “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way,” she has previously stated. But as rumors swirl around her on-set chemistry with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, Sweeney’s love life has shifted gears. Although flirty interactions during filming ignited speculation of an affair, both actors denied any romantic involvement, attributing their chemistry to promotional antics for the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Braun’s past with ex-wife Yael Cohen has also been the subject of scrutiny. Married for seven years, the pair shares three children and finalized their divorce in 2022. Sources assert that their marriage was plagued with tensions that led to its end. Braun recently referred to Cohen as “one of my best friends,” emphasizing their continued connection as co-parents. Despite the whirlwind of celebrity romance rumors, what’s unique about Sweeney and Braun’s relationship is the prospect it has for both parties. As Sweeney’s star continues to rise with prominent roles in groundbreaking series like Euphoria and the forthcoming boxing biopic Christy, her connection to Braun may provide valuable insight as she navigates her burgeoning career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun used to be married to Yael Cohen.