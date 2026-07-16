Busty Sydney Sweeney Shocks Fans With Her Massive Assets in Matching Bra and Underwear Set: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney is showing off once again! The busty actress heated up Instagram with new photos posted to her account on Thursday, July 16, and her curves were hard to miss.

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Nearly Spilling Out

Source: MEGA,@sydney_sweeney/instagram Sydney Sweeney posed in the lingerie.

In the photos, she was promoting her lingerie brand SYRN, flaunting her famous figure in a matching bra and underwear set that left little to the imagination, with her chest practically spilling out of the bra top. She paired the matching light green set with a pair of pink lounge pants, as she posed for the camera. Sweeney left her long blonde hair down with minimal makeup, opting for a more natural look that let the set and her figure do the talking.

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Source: ,@sydney_sweeney/instagram The matching set is part of the brand's newest launch.

The look is part of SYRN's new "Small Town Girl" collection, a drop under her "Playful" category, which comes in shades of pink, green and yellow, and officially launched on the brand's site on Thursday. Captioning the post, "are you a small town girl? 🫶🏼 new drop out now @syrn," her fans flooded the comment section to gush over the Euphoria actress. "SYRN QUEEN IS BAAAACK," said one fan. Another commented, "You're absolutely amazing WOW 😍😍😍." A third wrote, "You are so beautiful." "Did they get bigger or am I tripping?" joked a fourth.

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'I Wanted to Create a World and a Feeling'

Source: ,@sydney_sweeney/instagram The actress started the brand after her own personal struggles.

The pictures are the latest SYRN promotion Sweeney has posted since launching the brand in January, which offers intimates in up to 44 sizes in the following categories: Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy. Sweeney has made herself the face of the brand, regularly modeling the barely-there pieces for the company's website and Instagram. SYRN's tagline promises: "From Sydney Sweeney's b---- to yours." She has shared that the idea came after her own struggles to find a bra that fit her bigger chest. Sweeney told ELLE exclusively, “I wanted to create a world and a feeling. I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. SYRN is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

'Owning Your Power and Your Desire'

Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram The brand aims to celebrate 'femininity.'