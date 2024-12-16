or
Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Formfitting Red Dress After Firing Back at Body-Shamers Over Viral Bikini Pictures

sydney sweeney looks gorgeous viral body comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney looked gorgeous in a red dress after she fired back at body-shamers over her recent bikini pictures.

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney isn't letting the haters get to her — just a few days after she fired back at trolls for commenting on her viral bikini photos.

In a new post, shared to Instagram on Monday, December 16, the actress, 27, sported a red formfitting dress while taking some sultry mirror snapshots.

"santa’s not the only one rocking red this season … and a little extra sparkle with @armanibeauty #armanimakeup," she wrote.

sydney sweeney looks gorgeous viral body comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney recently hit back at trolls talking about her body.

After the recent debacle regarding her body, Sweeney seemed to disable the comments section.

In the new set of pictures, the White Lotus star put on some makeup as she showed off her outfit.

sydney sweeney looks gorgeous viral body comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney stunned while wearing a red formfitting dress.

On Friday, December 13, the blonde beauty, who recently was seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bathing suit in Florida, posted an Instagram video that displayed a slew of crude remarks from random trolls, with some claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and she looks "frumpy."

The clip then showed the Euphoria starlet lifting weights in the gym while showing off her biceps.

sydney sweeney looks gorgeous viral body comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress seems to be getting into the holiday spirit with her festive outfits!

Of course, people were proud of Sweeney for sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Girl you're so pretty, don’t care about them! ❤️," while another said, "So powerful ❤️👏."

sydney sweeney looks gorgeous viral body comments
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney loves to post a thirst trap once in a while.

This is hardly the first time Sweeney had had to defend herself against haters.

“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” said Sweeney while speaking to Variety. “People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor.”

“That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over," she continued.

The Hollywood star also brought up how men and women are treated differently in showbiz.

“As a male, it’s much easier to do one movie that does really well, and then you can get offered any film that you want. And me, I’m still getting 'Can she act?' accusations. Go watch Reality, White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, Handmaid’s Tale — but, OK, I’ll keep trying to prove myself, and hope that one day I can get cast with an amazing director and have a film that people recognize," she stated.

