sydney sweeney nearly busts out of her black bra in sizzling photos

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Sydney Sweeney is turning heads in a new set of lingerie photos for her brand, SYRN. In the new snaps, Sweeney posed in a black lace-trimmed bra while taking mirror selfies. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders as she smiled at the camera. The actress kept the look simple, pairing the black lingerie with a delicate necklace and natural-looking makeup. In another shot, she posed from the side, giving fans a better look at the matching set while holding her phone in front of her face.

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Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney modeled a black lace-trimmed bra from her lingerie brand, SYRN.

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SYRN shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Syd selfies, starring the Smooth Cup Demi Bra in After Dark.” The style is part of Sweeney's lingerie line, which she launched in January.

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Sweeney's Sports Betting Ad Sparks Debate

Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM The actress shared the new photos days after controversy surrounding her sports betting ad.

The post comes more than a week after Megyn Kelly defended Sweeney following the attention surrounding her provocative sports betting ad. The ad for Novig's sports prediction platform made headlines earlier this month. During the 60-second clip, Sweeney used footballs, basketballs, a soccer ball and a hockey net to strategically cover her scantily clad body. The campaign quickly drew criticism, including from several female athletes who accused Sweeney of sexualizing women in sports. "There's been a predictable leftist feminist meltdown," Kelly, 55, claimed during the Wednesday, September 23, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "Some female athletes are p-----, but I don't get it. I'm all for female athletes, but, like, since the dawn of time, we've been selling sports to men by using s--- women in ads," the journalist continued. During the discussion, Kelly addressed female athletes who had spoken out about the campaign. She agreed with guest Emily Jashinsky that the Euphoria actress "wasn't holding herself up as an example of a real female athlete." "Nobody's taking a shot at female athletes or saying that they have to look like Sydney Sweeney," she said, calling the left side "so judgy about a gorgeous woman" who wanted to flaunt their body. Kelly continued, "Sydney Sweeney, it would be like a tragedy if that woman didn't occasionally show off that body. If I looked like that, I'd be doing n--- ads too."

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

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Sweeney's Following Sees a Brief Dip

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney initially gained Instagram followers after the ad but later lost more than 200,000.

Sweeney's social media numbers also became part of the conversation surrounding the campaign. Though she initially gained 50,000 Instagram followers in the three days after posting the ad, she lost more than 200,000 over the next 48 hours, according to Variety. The decline represented less than one percent of her audience of more than 25 million.

Novig CEO Defended the Campaign

Source: MEGA Novig CEO Jacob Fortinsky defended Sydney Sweeney's work and praised the campaign's overall response.