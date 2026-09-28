Sydney Sweeney Nearly Busts Out of Her Black Bra in Sizzling Photos
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is turning heads in a new set of lingerie photos for her brand, SYRN.
In the new snaps, Sweeney posed in a black lace-trimmed bra while taking mirror selfies. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders as she smiled at the camera.
The actress kept the look simple, pairing the black lingerie with a delicate necklace and natural-looking makeup. In another shot, she posed from the side, giving fans a better look at the matching set while holding her phone in front of her face.
SYRN shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Syd selfies, starring the Smooth Cup Demi Bra in After Dark.” The style is part of Sweeney's lingerie line, which she launched in January.
Sweeney's Sports Betting Ad Sparks Debate
The post comes more than a week after Megyn Kelly defended Sweeney following the attention surrounding her provocative sports betting ad.
The ad for Novig's sports prediction platform made headlines earlier this month. During the 60-second clip, Sweeney used footballs, basketballs, a soccer ball and a hockey net to strategically cover her scantily clad body.
The campaign quickly drew criticism, including from several female athletes who accused Sweeney of sexualizing women in sports.
"There's been a predictable leftist feminist meltdown," Kelly, 55, claimed during the Wednesday, September 23, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"Some female athletes are p-----, but I don't get it. I'm all for female athletes, but, like, since the dawn of time, we've been selling sports to men by using s--- women in ads," the journalist continued.
During the discussion, Kelly addressed female athletes who had spoken out about the campaign. She agreed with guest Emily Jashinsky that the Euphoria actress "wasn't holding herself up as an example of a real female athlete."
"Nobody's taking a shot at female athletes or saying that they have to look like Sydney Sweeney," she said, calling the left side "so judgy about a gorgeous woman" who wanted to flaunt their body.
Kelly continued, "Sydney Sweeney, it would be like a tragedy if that woman didn't occasionally show off that body. If I looked like that, I'd be doing n--- ads too."
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Sweeney's Following Sees a Brief Dip
Sweeney's social media numbers also became part of the conversation surrounding the campaign.
Though she initially gained 50,000 Instagram followers in the three days after posting the ad, she lost more than 200,000 over the next 48 hours, according to Variety.
The decline represented less than one percent of her audience of more than 25 million.
Novig CEO Defended the Campaign
Novig CEO Jacob Fortinsky also addressed the campaign following its release on September 16.
Despite the online reaction, Fortinsky praised Sweeney's work and revealed that the company "just passed a billion dollars in cumulative volume" despite launching in August.
“Ultimately, I think she did a great job at conveying the essence of our company and we’ve been very happy with how positive the feedback has been overall,” he said of the actress, who was both a strategic partner and equity holder, per Front Office Sports.