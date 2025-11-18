Sydney Sweeney and Tom Cruise's Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader After Pair Spotted Schmoozing at Governors Awards

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Tom Cruise had a gossip session at the Governors Awards. Lip reader Jacqui Press told an outlet that the actors bonded over their shared experience shooting action movies during the event on Sunday, November 16. Sweeney, who stars in the new biopic Christy, told the fellow action star about some of the struggles she faced while filming.

Source: @variety/Instagram Tom Cruise and Sydney Sweeney caught up at the Governors Awards.

"I've never broken a bone, [but] I sliced my face open," she allegedly said, then told him how she got a bloody nose and concussion filming "real" fight scenes. The Euphoria alum also mentioned "stitches." Cruise's back was to the camera, so it is unclear what he replied.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a white sequin gown.

At the Governors Awards, Sweeney stunned in a bedazzled, off-the-shoulder white gown, while the Mission: Impossible star wore a black suit and tie. He accepted an Academy Honorary Award that evening, along with Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton and Wynn Thomas.

Tom Cruise Accepts Honorary Oscar

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise won an honorary Oscar.

"The cinema — it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me, also, our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways," Cruise expressed in his acceptance speech. "And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together — and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do; it is who I am." In June, then-Academy president Janet Yang called Cruise and company "four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

Who Is Sydney Sweeney Dating?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is dating Scooter Braun.