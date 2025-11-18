or
Sydney Sweeney and Tom Cruise's Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader After Pair Spotted Schmoozing at Governors Awards

Photo of Tom Cruise and Sydney Sweeney
Source: @variety/Instagram

A lip reader unpacked the unlikely conversation between Sydney Sweeney and Tom Cruise at the Governors Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney and Tom Cruise had a gossip session at the Governors Awards.

Lip reader Jacqui Press told an outlet that the actors bonded over their shared experience shooting action movies during the event on Sunday, November 16.

Sweeney, who stars in the new biopic Christy, told the fellow action star about some of the struggles she faced while filming.

Image of Tom Cruise and Sydney Sweeney caught up at the Governors Awards.
Source: @variety/Instagram

Tom Cruise and Sydney Sweeney caught up at the Governors Awards.

"I've never broken a bone, [but] I sliced my face open," she allegedly said, then told him how she got a bloody nose and concussion filming "real" fight scenes. The Euphoria alum also mentioned "stitches."

Cruise's back was to the camera, so it is unclear what he replied.

Image of Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a white sequin gown.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a white sequin gown.

At the Governors Awards, Sweeney stunned in a bedazzled, off-the-shoulder white gown, while the Mission: Impossible star wore a black suit and tie.

He accepted an Academy Honorary Award that evening, along with Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton and Wynn Thomas.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Tom Cruise Accepts Honorary Oscar

Image of Tom Cruise won an honorary Oscar.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise won an honorary Oscar.

"The cinema — it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me, also, our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways," Cruise expressed in his acceptance speech. "And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together — and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do; it is who I am."

In June, then-Academy president Janet Yang called Cruise and company "four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

Who Is Sydney Sweeney Dating?

Image of Sydney Sweeney is dating Scooter Braun.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is dating Scooter Braun.

Although Sweeney and Cruise appeared to be schmoozing, the Anyone But You star is currently dating Scooter Braun.

"I can tell you that it’s very real and he’s very happy," a source close to Braun told a news outlet on October 4. "It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together."

Another insider spilled to a news outlet, "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy. I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

