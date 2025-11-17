Sydney Sweeney Wears Daring Low-Cut Shimmery Dress to Governors Awards as She Chats With Tom Cruise: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the 2025 Governors Awards, stepping onto the red carpet in a daring, low-cut silver gown that shimmered from every angle.

The off-the-shoulder look hugged her figure, covered in beaded lattice work that caught the light with every move. A long white chiffon train floated behind her, giving the whole outfit a glamorous, Old Hollywood feel without overwhelming her silhouette.

Source: @THR/X Sydney Sweeney wore a silver low-cut gown to the Governors Awards.

She kept the styling simple with soft waves, natural makeup, as her assets nearly oozed out.

Later in the night, Sweeney was seen chatting with Tom Cruise, quickly becoming one of the buzziest celebrity interactions of the evening.

Source: @Variety/X The actress spoke with Tom Cruise during the event.

The encounter landed right back in the spotlight after Sweeney’s Anyone But You costar Glen Powell previously revealed that Cruise once gave him advice while he was dealing with the fallout from his breakup with ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris, who previously slammed romance rumors with Sweeney as a “PR scheme.”

“[Tom] basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down. Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down,’” Powell told GQ. “And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me,” the Chad Powers actor added.

Powell and Cruise have stayed close since working together on the 2022 Top Gun sequel. During the same interview, Powell addressed Paris’ past comments about their split for the first time, saying, “I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her. Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.” “Relationships are really hard,” he continued. “And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”

Source: MEGA Glen Powell said Tom Cruise once gave him personal advice.

Paris had voiced her frustrations earlier this year on the “Too Much” podcast, saying Powell leaned into the romance rumors with Sweeney during the Anyone But You press tour. “I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public,” Paris said. “Like, don’t make an a-- out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?”

“Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said,” she continued. “And that wasn’t said … Never once.”

Source: MEGA Gigi Paris criticized Glen Powell over past romance rumors.