Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Ample Assets While Baking Halloween Cookies With Friends: Photos

"Very demure, very spooky @heydude," she captioned the slew of snaps of herself frosting baked goods, painting pumpkins and laughing with her pals.

Sweeney's followers were loving the festive and relatable pictures, with one person in the comments section, writing, "So funny, I always sit on top of my kitchen table when decorating Halloween cookies too. Just one more thing we have in common."

"Girl can you come to my place and sit on my counter and make cookies too 🥺🥺," another added.