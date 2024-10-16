Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Ample Assets While Baking Halloween Cookies With Friends: Photos
Sydney Sweeney went all out to celebrate spooky season!
The Euphoria alum, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 15, to give fans a glimpse inside her fun-filled night with friends while baking cookies and showing off her ample assets.
"Very demure, very spooky @heydude," she captioned the slew of snaps of herself frosting baked goods, painting pumpkins and laughing with her pals.
Sweeney's followers were loving the festive and relatable pictures, with one person in the comments section, writing, "So funny, I always sit on top of my kitchen table when decorating Halloween cookies too. Just one more thing we have in common."
"Girl can you come to my place and sit on my counter and make cookies too 🥺🥺," another added.
"Spooky season with Syd is the best season🧡," a third penned about the celebrations.
Despite the Anyone but You star's body constantly being the topic of conversation, Sweeney seems to have a great sense of humor about it all. While hosting Saturday Night Live, she reportedly had no issue with people cracking jokes about her looks.
"She came in and was like, 'Please, everyone, make jokes about my b----,'" cast member Bowen Yang recalled about Sweeney during a recent podcast interview. "She was practically begging everybody."
The "Las Culturistas" podcast host added that the blonde beauty was a great "example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already."
Sweeney has been honest about how making light of people talking about her appearance has been a great way to combat feeling bad about any negative comments. "There's so many people out there who are like, ‘Oh, she's famous because she showed her b----,'" she explained in a recent interview. "You can try and fight it but they just fight back. Even if you stand up for yourself, people are going to attack you for standing up for yourself."
"There's not many opportunities that I get where I can be live, and it's not my words written by somebody else," the Madame Web alum added. "It’s making fun of all the ridiculous things that are out there, people just run with whatever they want."
Although she's taking things lightly, being one of the hottest women in Hollywood comes at a price, especially when people have tagged family members in her raunchiest scenes — which has actually happened to her.
"My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair," Sweeney made clear in a 2023 interview. "You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing. I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."