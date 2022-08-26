Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Is Making His Support Clear Amid Divorce
It seems as though Sylvester Stallone is leaning on his support system during his unexpected divorce.
The actor's brother, Frank Stallone, 72, recently shared on his personal Instagram account a childhood photo of himself and the Rocky star, 76. “Brothers till the end! Enough said,” Frank captioned the snap adding the hashtags, “#brotherhood #loyalty #trust #family #god #country.”
Frank's social media support didn't stop there. Making his stance on the situation clear, the singer shared a video of himself discussing his fitness routine and setting a reminder for followers. “There’s a lot of stuff going on, but remember one thing: Prima La Familia,” Frank said in the video, which means "Family First" in Italian.
The world was shocked to learn Jennifer Flavin, 54, left Stallone after 25 years of marriage. According to official court documents, Flavin alleged her spouse, "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."
Flavin also requested, "the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings."
OK! previously reported that Flavin filed for divorce in the state of Florida while Stallone was filming in Oklahoma City. However, her decision to go their separate ways came as a shock to some.
“You couldn’t think of a nicer couple," an insider shared. "She’s been visiting him in Oklahoma City, where he’s filming. It sounded like everything was great. I have no idea what happened."
In regards to Flavin's accusations that Stallone has been wasting their money, another source familiar with the case wasn't buying it.
"It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie," the insider argued. "Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!"
Since the split, a friend also made it clear the screenwriter is interested in mending things with his longtime partner. “Sylvester’s intent was to work things out with Jennifer," they explained. "Now I don’t know [what will happen] because she decided to go public with everything."
Following the announcement that Flavin had officially filed for divorce, Stallone said in a statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."