Sylvester Stallone Accused of Cruelly Mocking Background Actors' Weight and Disabilities on Set of 'Tulsa King'

sylvester stallone reflects on stunt injury from filming expendables
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

The casting director for the hit series Tulsa King quit following allegations that Sylvester Stallone and another higher-up member of production were overheard mocking the appearances and disabilities of several background actors on set.

Rose Locke — who runs Rose Locke Casting — allegedly confirmed she was leaving the show in a Facebook post that had been screenshot and sent around to other background casting groups.

sylvester stallone reflects on stunt injury from filming expendables
Source: MEGA

Stallone was accused of making fun of background actors on set.

"I have been informed of certain things that happened on Thursday … I came the 2nd day (Friday) to see what was happening," Locke penned per the circulating image. "At the end of the day I resigned because it was a clear toxic environment that I was not comfortable putting myself or background artists in."

"I will finish out this coming week and someone else will take over," she continued. "I want to apologize for anything you experienced. I would also like you to text me … what you experience, saw or heard, I will be sending the info to HR."

sylvester stallone reflects on stunt injury from filming expendables
Source: MEGA

The casting director on 'Tulsa King' resigned following the allegations against Stallone.

The Rose Locke Casting social media page also refers followers to another page for an Atlanta-based background casting company called CL Casting. That Facebook group shared a message regarding the recent allegations made against Stallone.

"We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King," the group wrote on Sunday, April 7. "We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support."

sylvester stallone tattoo wife face wonder woman pp
Source: mega

Stallone and a director allegedly referred to a cast members as a 'tub of lard.'

According to another screenshot from a Facebook group moderator, Stallone was overheard "calling the director over" on set and asking "What the f--- is up with these f------ ugly background [actors]."

"He and the director proceeded to call certain people terrible names and laughed at them. ‘Tub of lard,’ ‘fat guy with cane’ and was making fun of their weight and handicaps," the post continued. "Sly said, ‘Bring in pretty young girls to be around me.'"

sly
Source: mega

Stallone's alleged comments were criticized by other television writers and actors.

The news quickly spread to other people who work in television. Writer Julie Benson, known for her work on Star Trek: Prodigy and The 100, shared the screenshots of the other posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Got this disturbing news from my Atlanta friend who’s background on Tulsa King this wk," she said on Monday, April 8. "Casting agent quit because she was so disgusted. My friend is feeling anxious about working now. @TheSlyStallone what do you have to say for yourself, sir? Beyond disappointed, I’m livid."

Stallone's representation has not released a statement regarding the allegations.

Source: OK!

THR reported the content of the Facebook group posts and screenshots.

