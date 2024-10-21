or
Sylvester Stallone, 78, Goes Viral After Dancing to Smokey Robinson in Hilarious Video: Watch

sylvester stallone tulsa king season tease
Source: MEGA

78-year-old actor Sylvester Stallone went viral after he was seen dancing to one of Smokey Robinson's songs.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET

Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action star known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, is proving he's still got the moves — even off-screen!

The 78-year-old actor recently went viral after sharing a fun video on Instagram where he danced to Smokey Robinson & The Miracles' classic tune, "More Love."

"I was caught off guard while going through a clothes fitting for an upcoming project — great song though!" Stallone wrote in the caption.

The video shows the Hollywood icon grooving to the soulful track, showcasing his sense of humor.

Source: @officialslystallone/Instagram
Fans were quick to praise the unexpected dance break, with many delighted to see Stallone in such a playful mood. But that wasn't all — Stallone treated his followers to a second clip, this time swaying to Bryson Tiller’s song “Rambo.”

stallone hilarious dance video rambo time instagram
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone referenced his previous character as Rambo in a video of him dancing, which he posted with a caption, 'RAMBO TIME!'

He wrote: “And the beat goes on… RAMBO TIME!”

stallone dances smokey robinson tulsa king update
Source: @officialslystallone/Instagram

The action star has been married to Jennifer Flavin for 27 years.

Even his wife of 27 years, Jennifer Flavin, couldn't resist chiming in on the fun.

Flavin, who previously filed for divorce from Stallone but eventually called it off, left a sweet comment on the post, writing, “My love still has the moves!!”

Source: @officialslystallone/Instagram
The video arrives just as anticipation builds for Stallone’s latest action thriller, Armor, directed by Justin Routt.

sylvester stallone goes viral dancing to smokey robinson video
Source: MEGA

The star is currently making waves with his hit Paramount+ series, 'Tulsa King.'

The film, which stars Stallone alongside Dash Mihok, Josh Wiggins, and Jason Patric, is set to hit theaters on November 22. The trailer, released two weeks ago, has already stirred excitement among fans.

Source: Lionsgate Movies/Instagram
Additionally, Stallone is also making waves with his hit Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

The show has become a major success, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation over whether it will return for a third season. Although Paramount+ has not officially renewed the series, Stallone recently hinted that more episodes are on the way.

“I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75 percent over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100 percent on ROTTEN TOMATOES! Also, it’s the second most popular show in the world across all streaming services! Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment 🥊,” the action star shared on Instagram.

sylvester stallone hints tulsa king season renewal
Source: @officialslystallone/Instagram

Fans were entertained by Sylvester Stallone's spontaneous moves in two videos he recently posted in social media.

Tulsa King follows the story of Stallone's character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, after he's released from prison following a 25-year sentence. Exiled by his mafia boss, he’s sent to establish a new operation in Tulsa, Okla., where he navigates unfamiliar territory while attempting to build a new criminal empire.

