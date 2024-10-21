Sylvester Stallone, 78, Goes Viral After Dancing to Smokey Robinson in Hilarious Video: Watch
Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action star known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, is proving he's still got the moves — even off-screen!
The 78-year-old actor recently went viral after sharing a fun video on Instagram where he danced to Smokey Robinson & The Miracles' classic tune, "More Love."
"I was caught off guard while going through a clothes fitting for an upcoming project — great song though!" Stallone wrote in the caption.
The video shows the Hollywood icon grooving to the soulful track, showcasing his sense of humor.
Fans were quick to praise the unexpected dance break, with many delighted to see Stallone in such a playful mood. But that wasn't all — Stallone treated his followers to a second clip, this time swaying to Bryson Tiller’s song “Rambo.”
He wrote: “And the beat goes on… RAMBO TIME!”
Even his wife of 27 years, Jennifer Flavin, couldn't resist chiming in on the fun.
Flavin, who previously filed for divorce from Stallone but eventually called it off, left a sweet comment on the post, writing, “My love still has the moves!!”
The video arrives just as anticipation builds for Stallone’s latest action thriller, Armor, directed by Justin Routt.
The film, which stars Stallone alongside Dash Mihok, Josh Wiggins, and Jason Patric, is set to hit theaters on November 22. The trailer, released two weeks ago, has already stirred excitement among fans.
Additionally, Stallone is also making waves with his hit Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.
The show has become a major success, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation over whether it will return for a third season. Although Paramount+ has not officially renewed the series, Stallone recently hinted that more episodes are on the way.
“I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75 percent over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100 percent on ROTTEN TOMATOES! Also, it’s the second most popular show in the world across all streaming services! Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment 🥊,” the action star shared on Instagram.
Tulsa King follows the story of Stallone's character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, after he's released from prison following a 25-year sentence. Exiled by his mafia boss, he’s sent to establish a new operation in Tulsa, Okla., where he navigates unfamiliar territory while attempting to build a new criminal empire.