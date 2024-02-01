Usher Sets the Record Straight About Once Being Beyoncé's 'Babysitter' Before His Career Took Off
Usher recounted the first time he ever met Beyoncé.
During the "U Got It Bad" artist's recent appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, he set the record straight about the rumor he was the R&B queen's "babysitter" before they both became the biggest names in showbiz.
"Daryl Simmons had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny's Child became Destiny's Child," Usher recalled during the Wednesday, January 31, episode.
"I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house; I had to watch over because I was like the, you know, the authority because I guess I was the teenager at the time," he explained.
However, Usher made it clear he wasn't a "manny" for the girls. "[I was] making certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time," the chart-topper said.
When asked if he had a feeling Beyoncé was going to be the icon she is today, the "Burn" vocalist knew she "had a talent and also to a brilliance and a brightness that was much different."
"[It’s] really great for my sister, to see that she’s done so amazing and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better," Usher noted. "Whether it’s musically or in her life or creativity, all of it, man."
The chart-topper first revealed his past history with the "Single Ladies" singer last year. "Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old," he revealed during an interview.
"She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls," Usher added.
The two superstars have collaborated over the years on hits like "Love in This Club, Pt. II," which was the second single on Usher's fifth studio album, "Here I Stand," in April 2008. The "My Boo" artist also appeared in Beyoncé's music video for "Naughty Girl" in 2003.
Now, Usher will take on the title of Super Bowl Halftime Show performer on Sunday, February 11. However, the music legend has remained tight-lipped about what tracks he'll be performing.
"I do want to play the songs that people obviously recognize and the ones that I celebrate, I’ve been able to laugh, I have been able to cry, I have been vulnerable, I’ve been telling and honest," he admitted in a recent interview. "I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there."
