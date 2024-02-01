Usher Sets the Record Straight About Once Being Beyoncé's 'Babysitter' Before His Career Took Off

"Daryl Simmons had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny's Child became Destiny's Child," Usher recalled during the Wednesday, January 31, episode.

"I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house; I had to watch over because I was like the, you know, the authority because I guess I was the teenager at the time," he explained.