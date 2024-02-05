Travis Kelce 'Likes' Instagram Photo of Taylor Swift's Gorgeous 2024 Grammys Look as She Goes Solo to Los Angeles Event
Her No. 1 fan!
Though Travis Kelce couldn't attend the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, with girlfriend Taylor Swift due to Super Bowl prep in Las Vegas, he still showed his support for the blonde beauty on her big night.
Fans noticed the NFL star, 34, "liked" NPR's Instagram photo of Swift, also 34, on the red carpet, where she stunned in a white strapless dress, black arm gloves and black heels.
In late January, Kelce confirmed he wouldn't be able to attend the music show, explaining on Pat McAfee's podcast, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but ... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week."
At the Los Angeles event, Swift sat with friends Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, and she brought both of them to the stage with her when Midnights won Album of the Year.
Earlier in the night, the "Krama" crooner announced the title and release date of her new album when she won Best Pop Vocal Album.
"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," Swift announced. "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you!"
As OK! reported, after the superstar wrapped up the 2024 Grammys, she was en route to Tokyo, Japan, where she performs four shows from February 7 to February 10.
Fortunately, due to the time difference, the songwriter will be able to attend Kelce's Super Bowl game on Sunday, February 11.
Swift's appearance at the stadium will mark the 13th time she's attended a Kansas City Chiefs game — much to the dismay of some NFL viewers, who have whined about her being shown on the TV.
"I don't know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she explained to TIME. "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."
This will be Kelce's third appearance in the Super Bowl, having won his first two with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and 2022.