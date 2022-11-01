Rapper Takeoff Not The Intended Target Of Fatal Gunshots, Claims Insider
Though rapper Takeoff was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, sources believe he was an innocent bystander who happened to get caught in the "crossfire."
While it was originally reported that the star, who was 28 at the time, may have been involved in an argument at a Houston bowling alley prior to the gunfire ringing out, an insider told Radar, "Whatever happened, it didn’t have to do with Takeoff."
The outlet noted that the "Open It Up" lyricist was hanging out with Migos member Quavo before the crime took place. Though Quavo, his uncle, wasn't injured, two other people were reportedly struck by bullets, though their condition is still unknown. A suspect has yet to be named.
LARSA PIPPEN, JAMES KENNEDY, SAWEETIE & MORE PARTY AT QUAVO'S CLOTHING LAUNCH
Tributes from fans and celebs have been pouring in ever since the tragic news broke.
"This is so sad. Wow! Over what??" Khloé Kardashian tweeted. "May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."
"This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic," actress Keke Palmer expressed on social media. "I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible."
Wiz Khalifa also condemned those sharing videos and photos from the incident. "Rip take. Delete all footage and people talkin about it so it doesn’t exist," he tweeted.
THEY'VE 'MOVED ON': QUAVO & SAWEETIE BREAK SILENCE ON ELEVATOR ALTERCATION AFTER RECENT SPLIT
Offset, the third member of the rap trio who was also Quavo's cousin, has yet to comment on the sudden loss.
Meanwhile, the death has taken a serious toll on fellow rapper Desiigner, who declared he plans to exit the rap music industry as a result.
"This version of me is done," he emotionally stated in an Instagram Live. "Can't live like this." He concluded his address to fans by naming other rappers who lost their lives due to gun violence, such as Nipsey Hussle and PnB Rock.
He wrote in a follow-up post, "I'm done rap."