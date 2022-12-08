Talan Torriero Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was A 'Huge Fan' Of MTV Show 'Laguna Beach'

"I think the second season I made eight grand. I thought I was king of the f**king world," he quipped. "I thought I had hit the jackpot. Now obviously looking back, I feel like, 'Oh my God, we were so taken advantage of.' We thought we were kings of the world. I would show up at a high school party with a keg and I thought I was the man. I was like, 'I could never run out of money,'" he shared.

"They completely just took advantage, I think. I think things like that when I look back make me a little disappointed with the production. We were just kids," he continued. "I feel like if I was a producer or working for a network, it would be hard for me not to incentivize these kids. Even if I paid them after the show came out and it was successful. I would have a hard time with myself knowing that I paid these kids $2,500 bucks just for me to make millions upon millions of dollars off of them. I will say I wish we would've been a little bit smarter and got together and went on a semi-strike for the second season."