Talan Torriero Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was A 'Huge Fan' Of MTV Show 'Laguna Beach'
Plot twist! Talan Torriero, who appeared on MTV's hit series Laguna Beach in the '00s, revealed Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in the drama.
"I was at a CAA party, you know, Hollywood Hills, which is where just the absolute wildest s**t on the planet. Like TMZ would have an absolute heyday in one of those things, like for real. It was a Halloween party, and it was late at night. I think I was like hanging out with Steve-O or something. I forget. We were doing just being crazy, and this guy walks up to me in a devil mask, and he is talking to me about the show. He's a huge fan and turns out to be Leonard DiCaprio! I thought that was pretty whoa. Yeah, I thought that was pretty cool," the former reality star said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.
"Maybe he wasn't like a die-hard fan, but he definitely acknowledged who I was, which I thought was weird," Torriero continued. "I forget because I was in a drunken state, but I remember we talked about the show for a while and I thought he thought it was pretty cool."
While speaking on the podcast, the California native admitted he barely got paid for appearing on the show. In season one, he only made $2,500, but he was able to make bank going forward.
"I think the second season I made eight grand. I thought I was king of the f**king world," he quipped. "I thought I had hit the jackpot. Now obviously looking back, I feel like, 'Oh my God, we were so taken advantage of.' We thought we were kings of the world. I would show up at a high school party with a keg and I thought I was the man. I was like, 'I could never run out of money,'" he shared.
"They completely just took advantage, I think. I think things like that when I look back make me a little disappointed with the production. We were just kids," he continued. "I feel like if I was a producer or working for a network, it would be hard for me not to incentivize these kids. Even if I paid them after the show came out and it was successful. I would have a hard time with myself knowing that I paid these kids $2,500 bucks just for me to make millions upon millions of dollars off of them. I will say I wish we would've been a little bit smarter and got together and went on a semi-strike for the second season."