All good? Kristin Cavallari revealed where she stands with her former Laguna Beach frenemy, Lauren Conrad. “[We’re] totally fine,” the 33-year-old said on the Monday, October 19, episode of Bleav Podcast Network’s “On the List” podcast with Brett Gursky.

“I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point!” the blonde beauty explained.

Cavallari — who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, with her ex Jay Cutler — also revealed that the hit MTV series was “heavily edited.”

“One time they had me and my two girlfriends walking down the street, and they were filming us walking, and then they had a producer on the other side of the street, and they were like, ‘Look over at her when you pass her.’ I’m like ‘OK.’ And the producer is making these faces at us. So I was like, ‘Oh my god, look at her face.’ So then they make it seem like I’m talking about Lauren,” she explained. “Like that kind of stuff. Lauren was never over there. I was never talking about Lauren. But when you watch it, you don’t understand all that stuff.

“They used to have us do ‘wild lines’ too,” she admitted. “So, we’d go in an audio booth and just record lines to make their story make sense. And you’re like, ‘OK, sure.’ Now I’d be like, ‘I’m not saying that.'”

Cavallari and Conrad, 34, were pitted against each other on the reality show — especially because they both were interested in Stephen Colletti, whom Cavallari was in a relationship with for a while.

Speaking of Colletti, the mom of three recently posted a snap with her ex on Instagram following her divorce from Cutler, and fans went wild over the reunion. “I knew it was going to create a little commotion, I didn’t know to what degree. That’s my most liked photo on Instagram ever. More than my kids. More than anything in my life. That photo with Stephen. Which is cool,” she shared. “I mean, I think it’s really neat that people are still so invested and it really takes people back to that time. And then of course everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, are they back together?’ I love Stephen, I’ve always loved Stephen, and clearly, you know, 15 years later we’re still really good friends.”

However, Cavallari clarified that the former flames are just pals. “I brought my kids to Laguna Beach, I saw a lot of people, I didn’t just see Stephen,” she confessed. “So it was a really fun trip, but that’s all there is to it.”

The Laguna Beach cast is set to reunite for the first time via Zoom, and the True Comfort author revealed what it was like to spend time with her old friends — virtually. “That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school, since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody,” Cavallari said. “And it was fun. We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything. And then we’re all on this group email and afterwards everybody was like, ‘I love you, it was so good to see everybody!’

“I feel like that group of people — it was the cast of season one — so I think more than anybody else, we will always be so bonded and so connected just because we all experienced that together at the same time that nobody else will ever understand,” she gushed. “So, it was cool to see everybody.”