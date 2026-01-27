Singer Tallia Storm Claims Victoria Beckham Called the Paparazzi on Her and 'Show Pony' Brooklyn: 'I Was Frightened'

Article continues below advertisement

Tallia Storm came forward with a shocking new allegation against Victoria Beckham. The singer — who was romantically linked to Brooklyn Beckham when they were teenagers — revealed that the fashion designer, 51, once called the paparazzi on them without their consent.

View this post on Instagram Source: @piersmorganuncensored/Instagram Piers Morgan interviewed Tallia Storm about her memories of the Beckhams.

“At the time, I got such a fright,” she explained during an interview with Piers Morgan. “David [Beckham] has already dropped Brooklyn off at my house. I had met Victoria, in her pajamas, it was all just lovely and no big deal.” On the day of one of Tallia’s shows, the family reportedly sent security to the location ahead of time, which she found suspicious. “When he came to the gig, and he sent the security team at the start, that was already a bit off because like, ‘We’re chilling, it’s not that deep. You’ve come to my house, there’s no security team there,’ you know?” the musician, 27, explained. “So then when we left, and there was all these people outside, I was frightened thinking: ‘Oh my goodness I don’t want him to think this was me.’ But later, this was like ten years ago, in London there was 20 or 30 paps around, that was a thing, and they were like, ‘We found out from team Victoria.’”

Source: @piersmorganuncensored/Instagram Tallia Storm was romantically linked to Brooklyn Beckham when they were teens.

Brooklyn dragged his parents on his Instagram Story on Monday, January 19, which Tallia found brave. “He’s finally finding that voice and that power to say, ‘Hang on a minute I’m not this little show pony.’ I have an incredible amount of sympathy,” she praised the model.

Brooklyn Beckham Releases Bombshell Statement on Parents

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham reportedly acted 'inappropriately' at son Brooklyn's wedding.

In a lengthy social media statement, Brooklyn asserted that he has no desire to reunite with David, 50, and Victoria. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he declared. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Brooklyn Beckham Claims Mom Victoria Jeopardized His Wedding

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham called out his parents online.

The 26-year-old alleged that his mother, in particular, was set on ruining his 2022 wedding and had it out for his wife, Nicola Peltz. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he claimed. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz reportedly has tension with Brooklyn Beckham's parents.