Demi Moore Gushes Over Granddaughter Louetta: 'She Is a Pocket of Joy'
Demi Moore is absolutely obsessed with her first granddaughter!
"Talk about choosing joy... she is a pocket of joy," Moore, 61, gushed, showing fondness for her granddaughter, Louetta, whom her daughter Rumer Willis, 36, shares with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
The Substance actress also expressed how much of an impact Louetta has had on their family.
"The great thing is I look at her and I realize that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns. I can already see it within her," Demi said on the Friday, September 20, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Demi then shared her parenting philosophy that she used to on her three girls: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.
"Recognizing that we are just the managers, we don't own. We just need to step back... for me, I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are," she explained.
Demi admitted sometimes she wants to step in and protect her girls, but she's realized that "rescuing our children ... isn't always the best thing. You have to give them the room."
Demi has previously gushed about loving motherhood, saying this era of her life has been her "favorite thing ever."
The Ghost alum added that welcoming her granddaughter was "one of the most validating experiences of my life."
For his part, Bruce Willis, 69, Demi's ex-husband, is equally enjoying his role as a grandparent amid his dementia battle. The Die Hard actor has fully embraced his time with granddaughter Louetta, often seen spending precious moments with the little one.
On Father's Day in 2023, Rumer posted a picture of him cuddling up to his granddaughter.
"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…." Rumer captioned the Instagram post.
Rumer spilled that her dad jokingly pressured her to have a child during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Over quarantine, he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my step-mom. There's just a lot of female energy," Bruce quipped in 2020.