Demi Moore Gushes Over Granddaughter Louetta: 'She Is a Pocket of Joy'

"Talk about choosing joy... she is a pocket of joy," Moore, 61, gushed, showing fondness for her granddaughter, Louetta, whom her daughter Rumer Willis, 36, shares with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The Substance actress also expressed how much of an impact Louetta has had on their family.

"The great thing is I look at her and I realize that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns. I can already see it within her," Demi said on the Friday, September 20, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.