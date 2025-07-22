Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations You Won't Believe

Tammy Slaton turned heads with her incredible weight-loss, celebrating her dramatic results after surgery. She's reached her lowest weight since childhood, embracing a newfound confidence along the way.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star recently shocked her followers with a photoset on TikTok, which showed her showcasing her slimmed-down figure in black shapewear.

Back in June, Slaton opened up about undergoing skin removal surgery following her weight-loss journey.

"After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery," she told People. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."