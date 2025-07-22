Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations You Won't Believe
Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton turned heads with her incredible weight-loss, celebrating her dramatic results after surgery. She's reached her lowest weight since childhood, embracing a newfound confidence along the way.
The 1000-Lb. Sisters star recently shocked her followers with a photoset on TikTok, which showed her showcasing her slimmed-down figure in black shapewear.
Back in June, Slaton opened up about undergoing skin removal surgery following her weight-loss journey.
"After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery," she told People. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."
Lizzo
Lizzo proudly flaunted her reshaped figure across social media. The singer revealed that her slimdown stemmed from a disciplined diet and exercise regimen, sprinkled with some experimentation with popular medications.
The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker previously dismissed Ozempic rumors, clarifying she works her "a-- off" to gain positive results.
"Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I'm drinking again cus I earned it!)," Lizzo revealed.
She also disclosed how she stays active to help herself lose weight.
"I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month!" she explained. "I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy and lymphatic massage."
- '1000-Lb.' Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Details 'Terrifying' Skin Removal Surgery: 'I Was Really Nervous'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking New Look After Skin Removal Surgery: Watch
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking New Clothing Size After Drastic Weight Loss: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jason Biggs
Jason Biggs underwent a remarkable 40-pound transformation, attributing his success to health struggles and major life stress.
In an interview with Page Six, the American Pie alum said his "cholesterol issues" prompted him to shed some pounds.
"It's been a journey," he said. "My cholesterol came down 70 points."
Chelsea Blackwell and Janelle Rohner
Meanwhile, reality TV stars like Chelsea Blackwell and wellness influencers such as Janelle Rohner opened up about their experiences with new diets, medications and major lifestyle changes.
"This is the best I've ever felt and this is the most weight I've lost," the Love Is Blind alum told People after losing 30 pounds. "You know, I'm so proud of myself for staying strong and sticking to the plan and really putting myself first, because I haven't been doing that."