Tamra Judge Confirms Quitting 'RHOC' After Hitting Her 'Lowest Point': My Body 'Shut Down'

The Vena CBD owner noted she couldn’t get herself “out of the funk” and, when she's “like this,” her “body just shuts down.”

“And I can just sit in one place and just stare at the wall for hours,” she continued. “And that’s how I feel and it’s really hard to film like that when you feel like that.”

While Judge didn’t dive into details regarding what has been making her feel down and out, she confirmed pal Teddi Mellencamp’s health crisis has been hard on her. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and co-host of Judge’s podcast has been battling brain cancer. As OK! reported, she was rushed to the hospital on February 11. She took to Instagram to share the somber news with fans the next day, writing, “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”