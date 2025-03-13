Tamra Judge Confirms Quitting 'RHOC' After Hitting Her 'Lowest Point': My Body 'Shut Down'
Tamra Judge spoke out just days after she quit The Real Housewives of Orange County.
“I think I just hit a wall,” she said on the March 12 episode of her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast. “There’s so much going on in my life and it’s just I don’t know... I feel like I’m gonna be in a full depressed mode.”
Judge shared she went into the season “not knowing, not sure, very anxious and just dealing with some stuff through therapy,” which she asserted broke her down to her “lowest point.”
The Vena CBD owner noted she couldn’t get herself “out of the funk” and, when she's “like this,” her “body just shuts down.”
“And I can just sit in one place and just stare at the wall for hours,” she continued. “And that’s how I feel and it’s really hard to film like that when you feel like that.”
While Judge didn’t dive into details regarding what has been making her feel down and out, she confirmed pal Teddi Mellencamp’s health crisis has been hard on her. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and co-host of Judge’s podcast has been battling brain cancer. As OK! reported, she was rushed to the hospital on February 11. She took to Instagram to share the somber news with fans the next day, writing, “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.” Two of them were removed the day she posted, and smaller ones were set to be removed at a later date. Since sharing the initial news, Mellencamp confirmed more tumors were found and she continues the fight against cancer to this day.
Although she was not on the March 12 episode of “Two T’s In A Pod,” Judge noted her friend is helping her through her tough time. “Teddi gave me a pep talk,” she said, “and that is like the first time I’ve laughed in so long. Like, we laughed, and she just yelled at me and said, ‘Listen to me, I have to be bald and fat right now and going through this. You get your a-- back over there.'"
“I just started laughing,” she added. “So I think I’m going to see her today. I think that’s gonna pull [a]little bit of spark back into me.”
Judge ended up seeing Mellencamp, sharing a picture of them on Instagram Story. “Back with my Teddi Jo,” she wrote, “and suddenly, everything makes sense again.”
When the long-standing reality star initially quit RHOC on March 9, she wrote on her Instagram Story it was a “long run. When life gives you real problems.'"
She elaborated, “This reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”