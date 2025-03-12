or
Tamra Judge Had 'Major Fight' With Gretchen Rossi Prior to 'RHOC' Exit: Source

Composite photo of Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram; @gretchenrossi/Instagram

Tamra Judge had a 'major fight' with Gretchen Rossi prior to her 'RHOC' exit, according to a source.

March 12 2025, Updated 11:22 a.m. ET

In the wake of Tamra Judge quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider spilled some intel regarding what led to her decision to bolt.

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: @gretchenrossi/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi is back on 'RHOC' in a 'friend of' role.

“The cast is staying mostly mum regarding details,” the insider shared. “Bravo has them scared to say too much for fear of getting reprimanded.” “However,” they added, “what I can say with certainty is there was a huge fight between Tamra and Gretchen [Rossi] that led Tamra to quit.”

Aside from the argument, the source noted a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was present “for some reason," as they were a "part of” the RHOC cast trip.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge's close friend Teddi Mellencamp is battling brain cancer.

As OK! reported, Judge revealed on Instagram March 9 she was leaving the hit reality show. “It was a long run,” she wrote. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”

When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”

An insider spoke to OK! on March 10 regarding Judge’s exit, stating, “Tamra is likely burnt out from filming a reality show while her best friend [Teddi Mellencamp] has brain cancer. Doing a reality show is mind-numbing without a tragic situation in your life, so it’s likely she’s just been pushed to her limits.”

Tamra Judge

Photo of Tamra Judge
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram

A source believes Tamra Judge will return to 'RHOC.'

The source shared the dark world of reality television is not something Judge likely wants to deal with right now. “Fighting about things that don’t matter while your friend is fighting for her life… it just doesn’t make sense to put yourself through unnecessary stress,” they noted.

Regardless, the insider doesn’t believe this is a final decision, noting they think “she will be back at some point.”

“If she was really leaving the show, there would have been a much more formal announcement — not just an Instagram Story post,” they concluded.

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: @gretchenrossi/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi is Tamra Judge's arch-nemesis.

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen addressed the former CUT Fitness owner’s situation on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on March 10.

“I got the report of what happened last night,” Cohen stated. “All I will say is this, I can’t comment on what’s going on, in you know while we’re filming shows. I guess the only thing that, the thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis.”

“So maybe keep that in mind,” he concluded while referring to Mellencamp, “otherwise I really don’t have anything to say on the subject.”

