Tamra Judge Had 'Major Fight' With Gretchen Rossi Prior to 'RHOC' Exit: Source

“The cast is staying mostly mum regarding details,” the insider shared. “Bravo has them scared to say too much for fear of getting reprimanded.” “However,” they added, “what I can say with certainty is there was a huge fight between Tamra and Gretchen [Rossi] that led Tamra to quit.”

Aside from the argument, the source noted a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was present “for some reason," as they were a "part of” the RHOC cast trip.