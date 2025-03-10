or
Andy Cohen Addresses Tamra Judge's Shocking 'RHOC' Exit: 'Incredibly Intense'

Composite photo of Tamra Judge and Andy Cohen
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram; MEGA

Andy Cohen said he 'got the report' of what happened to make Tamra Judge quit 'RHOC.'

By:

March 10 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Andy Cohen addressed Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s shocking exit on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on March 10.

Photo of Tamra Judge
Source: MEGA

Tamra Judge claimed she quit 'RHOC' during taping for Season 19.

“I got the report of what happened last night,” Cohen shared. “All I will say is this, I can’t comment on what’s going on, in you know while we’re filming shows. I guess the only thing that, the thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis.”

“So maybe keep that in mind,” he concluded while referring to Teddi Mellencamp, who had several tumors on her brain, “otherwise I really don’t have anything to say on the subject.”

Cohen’s sentiments were similar to what an insider shared with OK!.

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: MEGA

A report claims a fight with Gretchen Rossi led Tamra Judge to quit.

“Tamra is likely burnt out from filming a reality show while her best friend [Teddi] has brain cancer” the insider shared. “Doing a reality show is mind-numbing without a tragic situation in your life, so it’s likely she’s just been pushed to her limits.”

The source noted the vapid reality television climate is not something Judge likely wants to deal with right now. “Fighting about things that don’t matter while your friend is fighting for her life… it just doesn’t make sense to put yourself through unnecessary stress,” they elaborated.

The insider shared they believe Judge will be back at some point though, and this goodbye is not forever. “If she was really leaving the show, there would have been a much more formal announcement — not just an Instagram Story post,” they concluded.

Photo of Tamra Judge
Source: MEGA

Tamra Judge's friend Teddi Mellencamp is battling brain cancer.

A report from The Sun claims a fight with nemesis Gretchen Rossi — who returned to the show for the first time since Season 8 — and Shannon Beador led Judge to pull the plug on being on the show.

“Tamra quit in the middle of the New Orleans trip with the girls,” they shared. “It was just after filming an emotional scene that turned into a heated discussion and then a shouting match with Gretchen and Shannon.”

They went on to note Judge “can dish it but she can't take it," alleging she’s “overreacting and throwing a tantrum like a child because she isn't getting her way.”

The source claimed “nothing big enough to quit actually happened” and stated Judge is doing this to seek attention. They also believe “if the money is right,” she will return in the future.

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen said Tamra Judge's friend Teddi Mellencamp is 'going through an incredibly intense health crisis.'

As OK! reported, Judge abruptly announced her departure from the show on March 9 on her Instagram Story. “It was a long run,” she wrote. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”

When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”

Judge has yet to comment any further on her departure from the hit reality show.

