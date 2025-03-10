Tamra Judge's 'Burn Out' From Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis Led to 'RHOC' Exit: Source
In the wake of Tamra Judge quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider dished what likely led to her wanting to leave the hit show.
“Tamra is likely burnt out from filming a reality show while her best friend [Teddi Mellencamp] has brain cancer,” the insider shared. “Doing a reality show is mind-numbing without a tragic situation in your life, so it’s likely she’s just been pushed to her limits.”
The source detailed the insipid world of reality television is not something Judge likely wants to deal with right now. “Fighting about things that don’t matter while your friend is fighting for her life… it just doesn’t make sense to put yourself through unnecessary stress,” they elaborated.
Regardless, the insider doesn’t think this is a final decision, noting they believe “she will be back at some point.” “If she was really leaving the show, there would have been a much more formal announcement — not just an Instagram Story post,” they concluded.
As OK! reported, Judge announced she was leaving the show on March 9. “It was a long run,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”
When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”
Judge’s nemesis Gretchen Rossi returned to the currently taping 19th Season in a “friend of” role for the first time since Season 8. There hasn’t been confirmation yet if this was a factor in Judge’s decision to leave or not.
For her part, Judge’s friend and co-host of the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast shared on February 11 she’d been rushed to the hospital.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Mellencamp ended up staying in the hospital for 16 days before being sent home. Along the way, Judge spoke out about her pal, asking followers to pray for her.
On her Instagram Story on February 18, Judge said, “Heavenly father, we come before you today with heavy hearts. Praying for the healing of @teddimellencamp. We ask that you extend your merciful hand and touch her with your power to restore her health, ease her pain and bring comfort to her spirit.
She went on to ask to “grant her strength to endure this difficult time," adding that she hopes she's “surround[ed] with your love and peace.”
“In Jesus’ name, amen,” she concluded.