Tamra Judge's 'Burn Out' From Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis Led to 'RHOC' Exit: Source

Regardless, the insider doesn’t think this is a final decision, noting they believe “she will be back at some point.” “If she was really leaving the show, there would have been a much more formal announcement — not just an Instagram Story post,” they concluded.

As OK! reported, Judge announced she was leaving the show on March 9. “It was a long run,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”

When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”

Judge’s nemesis Gretchen Rossi returned to the currently taping 19th Season in a “friend of” role for the first time since Season 8. There hasn’t been confirmation yet if this was a factor in Judge’s decision to leave or not.