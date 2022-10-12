'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes
Teddi Mellencamp revealed she is currently battling stage two melanoma. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, to announce the startling health update and encourage fans to get their necessary checkups.
"Melanoma awareness update," Mellencamp began in a caption beneath a photo of the scar on her back. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma."
"They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she recalled of learning the news. "Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."
"Moral of this story: if a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot," she said of making the life-saving decision to go to her appointment.
"I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old," the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast host concluded. "This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in."
The comment section was flooded with love from her fellow Housewives, with podcast cohost and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge writing, "I'm so sorry friend. 😢 I’ve been there and it’s not fun. I'm sorry you’re going through this and happy you’re bringing awareness. You got this!!!!!"
"Sending you love ❤️," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose penned, while The Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura wrote, "Sorry to hear that."