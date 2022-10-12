'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes

"They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she recalled of learning the news. "Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

"Moral of this story: if a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot," she said of making the life-saving decision to go to her appointment.