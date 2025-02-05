Teddi Mellencamp Shows Gruesome Photo of Her Scar After Cancer Battle

Thankfully, her close friends wouldn’t let her ignore it.

“I guess it was three years ago, I was on a run with Kyle [Richards] and our friend Jen, and they were like, ‘Teddi, the things on your back. You’re going to the doctor,’” she recalled.

At first, Mellencamp brushed it off.

“I didn’t take it seriously, plus I didn’t know that skin cancer was a big deal,” she shared.

That quickly changed when her doctor took one look and told her, "You're going to need to go to an oncologist, but I'm going to cut this one out and we're gonna start this process."