Teddi Mellencamp Shows Gruesome Photo of Her Scar After Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp is getting real about the marks left behind from her skin cancer fight.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, to mark World Cancer Day with a powerful post. She shared a raw, up-close look at the Z-shaped scar on her upper back, captured in 2022, while urging fans to stay on top of their health.
“It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled,” she captioned the post. “If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance.”
“If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder ❤️,” she continued. “Who’s making their appointment today?”
Mellencamp followed up with a clip from her podcast, where she opened up about how it all started.
“Have you seen my back? I had this ginormous patch on the back of my shoulder that I always kind of had. I was born with it,” she explained.
Over time, she noticed growths forming, saying they looked like sunspots.
Thankfully, her close friends wouldn’t let her ignore it.
“I guess it was three years ago, I was on a run with Kyle [Richards] and our friend Jen, and they were like, ‘Teddi, the things on your back. You’re going to the doctor,’” she recalled.
At first, Mellencamp brushed it off.
“I didn’t take it seriously, plus I didn’t know that skin cancer was a big deal,” she shared.
That quickly changed when her doctor took one look and told her, "You're going to need to go to an oncologist, but I'm going to cut this one out and we're gonna start this process."
Fans flooded the comments section as they were moved by her story.
“Listened to the podcast interview and loved it ❤️ and I’m making my skin check appt!!!!!” one person shared.
Another thanked her for spreading awareness, stating: “Thank you for all the advocacy work you do! .”
“You keep me accountable to my own journey, thank you ❤️,” a third added.
Someone else opened up about their own experience, writing: “Thanks for using your platform to share your story. It’s important to get checked. I have had melanoma and lost my aunt to it.”
In 2022, Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage II melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer, which takes nearly 10,000 lives each year.
She first opened up about her diagnosis on October 22 that year, revealing it had been months in the making. That same month, she underwent surgery for removal and nodal mapping.
“Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma.”
Mellencamp urged her followers to take their health seriously, writing, “Moral of this story: if a doctor says, ‘come in every 3 months’ please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?’ I thought. Apparently a lot.”
By December 2024, she gave fans insight into her health journey.
“Scar update. What incredible doctors and nurses I have had throughout these surgeries. Over 1,000 stitches later. Get your skin checked please,” she wrote, showing her back fully healed with noticeably lighter scars.