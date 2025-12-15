Tara Reid Breaks Silence After Hospital Scare: 'I Believe I Was Drugged'

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid is sharing her distress after a troubling incident that resulted in her being hospitalized from a Rosemont, Ill., hotel on November 23. The actress claims a stranger drugged her, but police recently reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence to back her allegations.

Source: MEGA Tara Reid opened up about her frightening hospital experience.

The footage obtained by TMZ shows Reid enjoying drinks and conversing with a man at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near Chicago's O'Hare Airport. “While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink,” police stated. They confirmed that bartenders covered her drink when she momentarily left, a standard practice in bars.

Despite the police's findings, they mentioned that they haven’t received any toxicology reports from the hospital related to Reid’s case. “Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly,” the statement noted.

Source: MEGA Tara Reid claimed that she suddenly blacked out after having a drink.

In her police report, the American Pie star recounted that she “completely blacked out” after having a drink with a man she had just met while attending a celebrity signing event. Reid described meeting the man, introduced as Sean P, a successful influencer and YouTuber, and mentioned that they exchanged phone numbers after stepping outside to smoke.

Reid claimed that when she returned to her table, she found “a napkin over my drink,” which raised her suspicions. Disturbing footage surfaced showing Reid needing assistance to stand, as a man supported her while a woman brought a wheelchair. Reid attempted to file a report upon her return to Los Angeles but was told she needed to do so in person. She alleged that the influencer sent her videos the next day, which she interpreted as a threat or extortion attempt, as he claimed he could prevent the videos from being released.

Source: MEGA Tara Reid called her experience horrifying and traumatic.

Through her representative, Reid reiterated her belief that she was drugged. “Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink,” she stated. “Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless. This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health.”

She added, “I’ve been honest about the fact that I don’t remember anything after my first drink. All I said was that I felt something was wrong and that I felt I may have been drugged, because I have no other explanation for why I woke up in a hospital gown with no memory of how I got there.” She emphasized the impact of public scrutiny on her recovery. “Seeing the media twist my words and attack me for not remembering has been incredibly painful and is severely affecting my mental health. I feel bullied and judged for something I cannot recall. I’m trying to heal, but the public scrutiny is making that very difficult, and I’ve been afraid to even leave my house," she said.

Source: MEGA She asks for privacy and compassion as she continues to heal.