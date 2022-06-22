See Ya, Christina! Tarek El Moussa & Wife Heather Land New HGTV Series 'The Flipping El Moussas'
Christina Hall, who? Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, have landed their own HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas.
On Wednesday, June 22, HGTV announced the new 8-episode docuseries that will follow the Selling Sunset star and her hubby as they embark on new projects.
“Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business,” the press release reads.
“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” the couple shared. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”
Hall and Tarek — who were previously married from 2009 to 2018 and share two kids: Taylor and Brayden — previously starred on Flip or Flop, which saw the couple purchasing a home and then fixing it up as they waited for a buyer.
But this new series "will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives," the release states.
“Tarek and Heather Rae’s story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms,” Jane Latman, President of home & food content at Warner Bros, said in a statement.
The pair “will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair,” she added.
Heather and Tarek met in 2019 and got engaged one year later. The duo tied the knot in October 2021, and some of their wedding was featured on the blonde babe's series Selling Sunset.
"We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Heather previously said following the big day. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."
Tarek has previously appeared on some episodes of Selling Sunset.