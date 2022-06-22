See Ya, Christina! Tarek El Moussa & Wife Heather Land New HGTV Series 'The Flipping El Moussas'

Christina Hall, who? Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, have landed their own HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas.

On Wednesday, June 22, HGTV announced the new 8-episode docuseries that will follow the Selling Sunset star and her hubby as they embark on new projects.

“Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business,” the press release reads.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” the couple shared. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”