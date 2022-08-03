Mom's Missing Mexico! Tarek El Moussa Shares Why Wife Heather Rae Young Skipped Their Family Vacation

On July 13, the pair shared matching posts on the photo-sharing app informing fans that they were expecting.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” Young captioned her post, which has since garnered more than 1.1. Million likes. And it seems fans weren’t the only ones likely surprised by the baby news.

"It was a huge shock,” Young told People of learning she was pregnant. “We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

Yet this unexpectedness didn’t hinder the pair’s excitement. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she shared. “I'm so excited that it happened like this."