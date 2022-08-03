Mom's Missing Mexico! Tarek El Moussa Shares Why Wife Heather Rae Young Skipped Their Family Vacation
Mom’s missing Mexico!
Although at first, it may have seemed like HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s entire family was accounted for in his recent Instagram post depicting his trip to Mexico, there was one El Moussa missing — his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young.
On Monday, August, 1, the Flip or Flop alum shared a sweet group snap depicting his family — including his two children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — enjoying their tropical vacation, explaining that Young had to sit this trip out due to doctor’s orders.
“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea,” the star captioned the snap, adding that he was “staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast.”
“Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with, he continued. “So if you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here.”
He concluded the caption with a heartfelt message about Young, who is currently pregnant with their first child together. “Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors [sic] orders come first,” he wrote.
CHRISTINA HALL SOUNDS OFF ON TAREK EL MOUSSA & HEATHER RAE YOUNG'S BABY NEWS
And it seems this missing is mutual. That same day, Young took to Instagram to bounce nursery design concepts off of her nearly 3 million followers, a project she said she set out to tackle while her family was away.
"Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they're in Cabo,” she wrote alongside the carousel. “But trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning.”
ROUGH TRAVELS!: PREGNANT HEATHER RAE YOUNG DUBS HUSBAND TAREK EL MOUSSA A 'HERO' AFTER HORRIBLE FLIGHT EXPERIENCE & IN-AIR SQUABBLE
On July 13, the pair shared matching posts on the photo-sharing app informing fans that they were expecting.
“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” Young captioned her post, which has since garnered more than 1.1. Million likes. And it seems fans weren’t the only ones likely surprised by the baby news.
"It was a huge shock,” Young told People of learning she was pregnant. “We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”
Yet this unexpectedness didn’t hinder the pair’s excitement. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she shared. “I'm so excited that it happened like this."