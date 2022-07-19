Rough Travels!Pregnant Heather Rae Young Dubs Husband Tarek El Moussa A 'Hero' After Horrible Flight Experience & In-Air Squabble
Trouble in the skies? Pregnant Heather Rae Young documented the nightmare travel experience she and husband Tarek El Moussa had after their flight was canceled and the Flip Or Flop star had to defuse a heated argument between fellow passengers.
The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram on Monday, July 19, to crown her other half a "hero" after tensions rose on a recent flight that had been delayed nearly nine hours and then completely canceled.
"I have a story for you," Young wrote as she and the HGTV star laid in bed after a trying day. "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces."
"My husband was a hero tonight," the blonde beauty emphasized of the incident before explaining she will divulge the entire story the following day.
"Security line was like 2 hours, getting on the plane there's an engine problem so there's another 2 hour delay," El Moussa lamented on his own Instagram Story of their less than excellent experience before it was canceled altogether. "Oh it's been a long day."
"I'm starving, I'm pregnant, I need my food," the expectant mother complained before her man revealed, "We're gonna do this all over again tomorrow, wish us luck."
As OK! previously reported, on July 13, the married-couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting their first child together. El Moussa also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall.
"It was a huge shock.We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan," Young shared of their happy news. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."