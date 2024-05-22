Taye Diggs 'Felt Helpless' When He First Learned of Sister Christian's Schizophrenia Diagnosis: 'It Was Time to Talk About It'

Taye Diggs is getting candid about how his whole world changed when he learned that his younger sister Christian Diggs was diagnosed with schizophrenia in her late 20s.

"I have four brothers and sisters, and when my closest sister was first diagnosed, my career was soaring, and then all of a sudden, I was faced with this news. Part of me was relieved that there was a diagnosis since her behavior was different. She wasn't doing what she normally did. She's very athletic and loves to do yoga and dance and keeps in contact with people, but at that stage, she just wasn't herself. I just thought she was moody, but mother demanded she go see a doctor. We were all taken aback when she had the symptoms of schizophrenia," the actor, 53, exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, May 21, when launching the “Live Your PosSCZible” campaign.