Taye Diggs 'Felt Helpless' When He First Learned of Sister Christian's Schizophrenia Diagnosis: 'It Was Time to Talk About It'
Taye Diggs is getting candid about how his whole world changed when he learned that his younger sister Christian Diggs was diagnosed with schizophrenia in her late 20s.
"I have four brothers and sisters, and when my closest sister was first diagnosed, my career was soaring, and then all of a sudden, I was faced with this news. Part of me was relieved that there was a diagnosis since her behavior was different. She wasn't doing what she normally did. She's very athletic and loves to do yoga and dance and keeps in contact with people, but at that stage, she just wasn't herself. I just thought she was moody, but mother demanded she go see a doctor. We were all taken aback when she had the symptoms of schizophrenia," the actor, 53, exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, May 21, when launching the “Live Your PosSCZible” campaign.
"I flew in from where I was. I thought it was the worst news because it was easy to stereotype, but once my sister settled in with a really good therapist, she was cool. I didn't think she would be able to hold down a job. I thought it would affect her social life and romantic relationships, but it was the exact opposite," the Private Practice alum continued. "It kind of gave her a schedule and it gave her something to live her life by — and that was great! She's doing so, so well. I'm very, very, very proud of her. I just thought it was time to talk about it."
Since the Rent alum, who shares son Walker with ex Idina Menzel, is the oldest out of his siblings, he has always been kind of like a parent to them, which is why he had no problem jumping in to take care of his sister.
"She took me through everything. I felt very helpless at first, but I remember my sister saying that because we were supportive, that helped her," he recalled. "In a time where she felt weak and helpless, she was able to turn to her family. Even though we didn't know what was going on, she felt so secure, which gave her strength to continue with therapy and her medications."
At first, Taye was "afraid that people" would find out about Christian, but as part of the “Live Your PosSCZible” campaign — launched with Bristol Myers Squibb for Mental Health Awareness Month and before World Schizophrenia Day on Friday, May 24 — he wants to change the conversation about the chronic brain disorder. "It's great for people in my sister's situation to have a place to go where they can learn more about what they're going through or find out about resources," he shared. "It's a place of information that can be useful in a time of confusion and shame."
Now, his sister is thriving, as she has her own apartment in New Jersey. "With Christian, she's doing things now she never thought she'd do, which is great," he gushed. "Nobody knew she was a carpenter! I can't even put a box of cereal in the cupboard, but she can build houses. I'm like, 'OK, you've got to teach me how to do this at some point!'"
When the brother-sister duo are together, they love to "bond" over Walker. "I'm in L.A. and she's in N.J., so we want to see each other as much as possible. Walker is a great example — it's not even an issue for him. It didn't even cross his mind that Christian wasn't going to be as cool as she is, and I love that. She was so relieved and thankful we were there for her and didn't judge her. Her therapist and medication helped her, but she said, 'When I am with you guys, you know who I am and what I'm dealing with.' She said that is what gets her through," he stated.