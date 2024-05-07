Meghan Markle Told Prince Harry His Late Mother Princess Diana Spoke to Her 'During Yoga,' Podcaster Claims
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often compare the Duchess of Sussex to Princess Diana, but one royal podcaster claimed the Suits star told her husband she channeled the late Princess of Wales during a workout.
“At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee when Harry and Meghan were in that room, we kind of saw them peeking out, allegedly Beatrice overheard Meghan say to Prince Harry: ‘Your mum talked to me this morning during yoga and she’s really glad that we’re here,’” Kinsey Schofield told host Dan Wootton on the “Outspoken Uncancelled” podcast.
Throughout the Sussexes' romance, there have been rumors of the Duchess of Sussex attempting to emulate her late mother-in-law.
“When Meghan realized she had this in with Prince Harry she went into actress mode and started studying her character and that character being Princess Diana,” the royal expert continued. “She knew what she wanted. Meghan has always pursued men to elevate her, whether it be with Trevor (Engelson, her ex-husband) in Hollywood or whether it be the chef in Toronto.”
“I think that Diana would be appalled at their behavior and at the way that they hurt the family," she added.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex shared that the mistreatment Meghan experienced by the British press reminded him of his mother.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he said.
“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Meghan told her husband.
“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry admitted. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”
OK! previously reported the former actress was criticized for launching American Riviera Orchard on the same day as the Diana Awards — which were held on Thursday, March 14.
“I thought as soon as it happened, surely this would be an event in both of their calendars," Pandora Forsyth told GB News. “I would have thought the Diana Award and the Diana Legacy Award would be something that is crossed over. I’m really surprised."
“Harry was involved in this for many years," she added. "It was only a few years ago he was up on stage with William. How times have changed."
Forsyth hinted at the dates overlapping being planned by the duke and duchess.
“A big project like this would have had a date in the diary for many months," the commentator said. “I do not see how in the Sussex world, how an amber flag wouldn’t have come up."
“I don’t see how it would have passed Harry too," she continued. "I’m quite shocked. This is Diana’s legacy so I am really surprised.”
Before Meghan returned to Instagram for American Riviera Orchard, there were reports of her developing a new platform.
“We knew she was going to launch a lifestyle brand," Forsyth noted. “You can buy homeware items and cookery items if you so wish."
“This will tie into Netflix as well where we will probably see Meghan cooking, if that takes your interest," she noted.