Inside Taylor Frankie Paul's Family Life: All About Her Ex-Husband, Ex-Boyfriend and 3 Kids

Taylor Frankie Paul, a mom-of-three, will take her shot at love again as the next Bachelorette after navigating past splits.

Taylor Frankie Paul has endured heartbreaks before her The Bachelorette Season 22 casting.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star wed Tate Paul in 2016. Around six years later, in 2022, Taylor announced their divorce as the Mormon MomTok "soft-swinging" scandal went viral on TikTok.

In an infamous livestream, the influencer claimed she cheated on Tate with a mutual friend by breaking their agreement as swingers. She added that two other couples in the group were getting divorced due to the same reason.

"No one is innocent, everyone has hooked up with like, everyone," Taylor, who reportedly "fell in love" with one of the men she was soft-swinging with, admitted at the time.

She added, "For Tate and I, I think it's best that we separate and divorce, and kind of find ourselves and find what makes us happy, start fresh. I think there's been a lot of evil around us and we've participated in, obviously… And I think we need a fresh start and to kind of wake up. This was a good wake up call for us and our entire friend group."

Following their split, Tate moved on with his new wife, Bailey Paul, and has since welcomed their first child together.