Inside Taylor Frankie Paul's Family Life: All About Her Ex-Husband, Ex-Boyfriend and 3 Kids

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul, a mom-of-three, will take her shot at love again as the next Bachelorette after navigating past splits.

Oct. 5 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Tate Paul

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband, Tate Paul, is married to his new wife, Bailey.

Taylor Frankie Paul has endured heartbreaks before her The Bachelorette Season 22 casting.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star wed Tate Paul in 2016. Around six years later, in 2022, Taylor announced their divorce as the Mormon MomTok "soft-swinging" scandal went viral on TikTok.

In an infamous livestream, the influencer claimed she cheated on Tate with a mutual friend by breaking their agreement as swingers. She added that two other couples in the group were getting divorced due to the same reason.

"No one is innocent, everyone has hooked up with like, everyone," Taylor, who reportedly "fell in love" with one of the men she was soft-swinging with, admitted at the time.

She added, "For Tate and I, I think it's best that we separate and divorce, and kind of find ourselves and find what makes us happy, start fresh. I think there's been a lot of evil around us and we've participated in, obviously… And I think we need a fresh start and to kind of wake up. This was a good wake up call for us and our entire friend group."

Following their split, Tate moved on with his new wife, Bailey Paul, and has since welcomed their first child together.

Dakota Mortensen

Source: @dakota_mortensen/Instagram

Dakota Mortensen reacted to Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' casting following their split.

Taylor named Dakota Mortensen as the man she "cheated with" during the soft swinging scandal in 2022. They experienced an ectopic pregnancy before having their only child, Ever True Mortensen, in 2024.

The pair dated on-again, off-again before ultimately calling it quits in early 2025.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Taylor revealed she entered the dating scene again after breaking up with Dakota.

"He does know that I was dating and and you know, meeting people. So we've already had that first hurt, I guess. I think that's the hardest part is (when) you see their first dating or hookup or whatever it is. That's going to always like take a toll no matter what," said the reality TV star.

Indy May Paul

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Indy May Paul is the eldest of Taylor Frankie Paul's children.

Nine months after they exchanged vows, Taylor and Tate welcomed their first child together, Indy May Paul, on August 31, 2017.

"Indy May Paul officially arrived Aug 31st weighing 6lbs 9oz. She is perfection and we are so obsessed with our baby girl. 💗 we are so blessed," she shared in an Instagram post announcing her daughter's birth.

Ocean Paul

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul share two children.

On June 18, 2020, Taylor and Tate welcomed their second child, Ocean Paul. They expanded their family two years before the mom-of-three announced their divorce.

Ever True Mortensen

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen broke up months after Ever True Mortensen was born.

Taylor and Dakota welcomed their first baby together, Ever True Mortensen, on March 19, 2024, after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

"One year later we've been blessed with our rainbow baby," Taylor announced her pregnancy in a since-deleted Instagram post. "It's been a very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby."

Announcing Ever's birth, Taylor wrote in an April 2024 update, "Ever True was born March 19th, 6lbs 15oz a week early and we've had the best two weeks with him. We all love you so much, thank you for blending our family 🤍."

