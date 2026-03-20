Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Granted Temporary Custody of Son After 2023 Fight Video Resurfaces
March 20 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Dakota Mortensen scored a major legal win against his ex Taylor Frankie Paul amid the ongoing "domestic assault investigation" between them.
Mortensen was awarded temporary custody of their 2-year-old son Ever, per the terms of a protective order filed against Paul on Thursday, March 19.
Dakota Mortensen Was Granted Temporary Custody
Ever has remained in Mortensen’s care while a protective order has been granted, and a hearing is set for April 7, where the Hulu personality will have the opportunity to share her side of the story.
"No parent time is allowed until the scheduled hearing," the order read, per a news outlet.
The Draper City Police Department previously confirmed on March 16 that there was an open "domestic assault investigation" between Paul and Mortensen. Authorities noted that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”
Shocking Footage Was Released on March 19
The drama has only continued to ignite after TMZ shared footage on March 19 from a 2023 incident involving Mortensen and Paul.
In the video, which appeared to be filmed by Mortensen, Paul threw multiple barstools across the room toward him, while her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, was in the room.
"See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me," he said. "You think this is okay? It's not okay."
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Taylor Frankie Paul's Daughter Was Allegedly Hit by Metal Chair
Paul asserted that she didn't "give a f---" before continuing to hit and kick her former partner.
Mortensen pointed out that Paul was "drunk," as Indy could be heard in the background yelling, "Mommy."
"Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair...go and help your daughter now," he asserted, while Paul yelled at him to "get away" from her kid. "Think of your kids...I love your kids. I freaking love them to death."
'The Bachelorette' Was Canceled Amid Open Investigation
A rep for Paul responded to the footage in a statement, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."
Hours after the footage was released, ABC announced that Paul's season of The Bachelorette, which was set to premiere on Sunday, March 22, was canceled.
This isn't Paul's only brush with the law. In 2023, the reality star pled guilty to aggravated assault and was placed on a three-year probation that August. She was initially also charged with child abuse and domestic violence, but those were dismissed.