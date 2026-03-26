What Is Taylor Frankie Paul's Net Worth? Breaking Down the MomTok Star's Fortune
March 26 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
What Is Taylor Frankie Paul's Net Worth?
Taylor Frankie Paul is growing her net worth as her career evolves.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul — a MomTok influencer and a central figure on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — has a net worth of $400,000 as of March 2026.
How Much Did Taylor Frankie Paul Earn From 'The Bachelorette'?
In 2025, Paul began filming The Bachelorette Season 22 after she was tapped to lead the latest iteration of the reality dating show. Ahead of its scheduled premiere on March 22, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen. They noted "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."
TMZ then published video footage of a 2023 brutal fight that showed Paul throwing metal chairs at her baby daddy.
Amid the controversy, ABC announced its decision not to air Paul's season of The Bachelorette.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.
It remains unknown exactly how much Paul made on The Bachelorette, but The Los Angeles Times reported the network could lose at least $70 million after the show was pulled.
On the other hand, former stars revealed they were offered salaries of $75,000 to $100,000 for one season.
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How Much Does Taylor Frankie Paul Make From 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?
As for her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives salary, Paul previously implied she and the other MomTok influencers get paid the same.
"If anyone has the right to be paid the most, it's me, and I've never even asked for that," she shared.
Inside Taylor Frankie Paul's Personal Life
Paul rose to fame after founding MomTok in 2020. Two years later, she and fellow Utah-based Mormon moms became well-known influencers, leading to their starring roles in the Hulu series, which premiered in 2024.
As there is "some pretty serious stuff happening" regarding Paul's past, a source claimed the show paused production for its fourth season. A separate insider claimed the cast is "terrified to film with Taylor right now," explaining "the women have made it clear they don't want to be around her because they see her as a major liability."