What Is Taylor Frankie Paul's Net Worth? Breaking Down the MomTok Star's Fortune

Taylor Frankie Paul earns most of her income from her reality TV career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Paul — a MomTok influencer and a central figure on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — has a net worth of $400,000 as of March 2026.

In 2025, Paul began filming The Bachelorette Season 22 after she was tapped to lead the latest iteration of the reality dating show. Ahead of its scheduled premiere on March 22, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen. They noted "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."

TMZ then published video footage of a 2023 brutal fight that showed Paul throwing metal chairs at her baby daddy.

Amid the controversy, ABC announced its decision not to air Paul's season of The Bachelorette.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.

It remains unknown exactly how much Paul made on The Bachelorette, but The Los Angeles Times reported the network could lose at least $70 million after the show was pulled.

On the other hand, former stars revealed they were offered salaries of $75,000 to $100,000 for one season.