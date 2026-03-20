Mystery 'Bachelorette' Contestant Fumes After Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season Gets Scrapped: 'Waste of Time'

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested in 2023.

“Part of me is just so f------ pissed,” the cast member told E! News. “We all gave up so much to go do this. We all came in with open hearts. We treated her kindly and respectfully and gave her a second chance.” They continued, “[We] tried to let her turn over a new leaf and we all believed her when she said she did. Obviously, the way she acted and the way she treated all of us in hindsight is just a waste of time, a waste of energy, a waste of emotional intelligence.”

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season got cancelled.

ABC canceled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette — which was supposed to air Sunday, March 22 — after a video dropped of her hurling chairs at ex Dakota Mortenson, with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, present. In addition, authorities are investigating a domestic assault incident that allegedly occurred between the exes in February. “I'm getting emotional even just thinking about it. It's pretty heavy for all of us,” the contestant said of the shocking resurfaced footage. "But at the end of the day I pray that she gets help. I hope she gets the help that she needs.”

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ABC Deletes Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Trailer

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-boyfriend filed for sole custody of their child.

On Thursday, March 19, shortly after the network announced the season was scrapped, they pulled the Season 22 trailer, which promised fans they’d be in for “the most dramatic season” to date. Paul’s bio, the cast list and a teaser article for The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, were also removed. A rep for Disney Entertainment Television said of the situation: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Implies She 'Suffered in Silence'

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-boyfriend filed a restraining order against her.