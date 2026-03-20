Mystery 'Bachelorette' Contestant Fumes After Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season Gets Scrapped: 'Waste of Time'
March 20 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette men are not pleased about the recent fallout surrounding the reality star.
After Paul’s season was pulled amid a domestic violence investigation, an undisclosed contestant released a raging statement about the matter.
“Part of me is just so f------ pissed,” the cast member told E! News. “We all gave up so much to go do this. We all came in with open hearts. We treated her kindly and respectfully and gave her a second chance.”
They continued, “[We] tried to let her turn over a new leaf and we all believed her when she said she did. Obviously, the way she acted and the way she treated all of us in hindsight is just a waste of time, a waste of energy, a waste of emotional intelligence.”
ABC canceled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette — which was supposed to air Sunday, March 22 — after a video dropped of her hurling chairs at ex Dakota Mortenson, with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, present.
In addition, authorities are investigating a domestic assault incident that allegedly occurred between the exes in February.
“I'm getting emotional even just thinking about it. It's pretty heavy for all of us,” the contestant said of the shocking resurfaced footage. "But at the end of the day I pray that she gets help. I hope she gets the help that she needs.”
- 'Bachelorette' Bombshell: Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Scrapped After Domestic Violence Investigation
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ABC Deletes Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Trailer
On Thursday, March 19, shortly after the network announced the season was scrapped, they pulled the Season 22 trailer, which promised fans they’d be in for “the most dramatic season” to date. Paul’s bio, the cast list and a teaser article for The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, were also removed.
A rep for Disney Entertainment Television said of the situation: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”
Taylor Frankie Paul Implies She 'Suffered in Silence'
Paul also released her own statement on the incident, implying there is more to the story than fans assume.
"Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm,” a spokesperson for the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star told an outlet.
"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the messaged continued. "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."
Both Mortensen and Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, have reportedly filed restraining orders against her. The former is demanding sole custody of their son, Ever, 2.
The former married couple shares kids Indy and Ocean, 5.