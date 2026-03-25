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Taylor Frankie Paul’s Salary Revealed After Scrapped Season of 'The Bachelorette'

photo of taylor frankie paul
Source: Bachelor Nation/youtube

The reality star's season was canceled just days before the premiere.

March 25 2026, Updated 6:20 p.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul will reportedly still be paid for her season of The Bachelorette despite its cancelation following her recent domestic violence allegations.

According to a report on Wednesday, March 25, sources said the reality star's contract is "contingent on services rendered," meaning the show has to settle up because she fulfilled her obligation by filming the whole season.

While it's not known what her exact salary is, it's believed to be in the low-to-mid six figure range.

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul's 2023 arrest was public knowledge prior to her casting.
Source: mega

Taylor Frankie Paul's 2023 arrest was public knowledge prior to her casting.

TMZ reported that Paul even did most of the press tour for the season before it was scrapped by ABC after a video resurfaced last week showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in 2023. That same week, it was also revealed she was being investigated for another domestic violence incident with her ex in February.

The outlet shared that Paul's 2023 arrest over the incident was known to the network before her casting, as it conducts extensive background checks. In addition, bodycam video of her arrest was featured in the first episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in September 2024.

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'Someone's Gotta Get Fired'

image of The influencer will reportedly be paid somewhere in the six figures.
Source: mega

The influencer will reportedly be paid somewhere in the six figures.

As OK! previously reported, the cancelation came just days before the show’s planned premiere on Sunday, March 22.

An insider told Page Six that pulling the plug could cost producer Warner Bros. Discovery and parent company Disney more than $50 million.

"Someone’s gotta get fired from this. It’s ridiculous," an insider told the publication.

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'This Is Called Physical Abuse'

image of Leaked footage of Taylor Frankie Paul attacking her ex was released last week.
Source: mega

Leaked footage of Taylor Frankie Paul attacking her ex was released last week.

In the shocking footage of Paul leaked on Thursday, March 19, the #MomTok influencer can be seen throwing multiple metal chairs at Mortensen with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, close by.

"This is called physical abuse," Mortensen said in the clip. "See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me. You think this is okay? It's not okay."

Paul can be heard saying she doesn't "give a f---" before continuing to hit and kick him.

Taylor Frankie Paul Says She's Suffered 'Extensive Mental and Physical Abuse'

image of Taylor Frankie Paul claimed she's also a victim of abuse.
Source: mega

Taylor Frankie Paul claimed she's also a victim of abuse.

Paul claimed she's a victim as well, with her spokesperson saying, "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

Meanwhile, filming for the fifth season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was also halted in March after the mom-of-three's alleged DV incident from February was exposed earlier this month.

Mortensen was granted temporary custody of the former couple's 2-year-old son, Ever, per the terms of a protective order filed against Paul on Thursday, March 19.

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