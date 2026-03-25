Taylor Frankie Paul’s Salary Revealed After Scrapped Season of 'The Bachelorette'

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Taylor Frankie Paul will reportedly still be paid for her season of The Bachelorette despite its cancelation following her recent domestic violence allegations. According to a report on Wednesday, March 25, sources said the reality star's contract is "contingent on services rendered," meaning the show has to settle up because she fulfilled her obligation by filming the whole season. While it's not known what her exact salary is, it's believed to be in the low-to-mid six figure range.

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Source: mega Taylor Frankie Paul's 2023 arrest was public knowledge prior to her casting.

TMZ reported that Paul even did most of the press tour for the season before it was scrapped by ABC after a video resurfaced last week showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in 2023. That same week, it was also revealed she was being investigated for another domestic violence incident with her ex in February. The outlet shared that Paul's 2023 arrest over the incident was known to the network before her casting, as it conducts extensive background checks. In addition, bodycam video of her arrest was featured in the first episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in September 2024.

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'Someone's Gotta Get Fired'

Source: mega The influencer will reportedly be paid somewhere in the six figures.

As OK! previously reported, the cancelation came just days before the show’s planned premiere on Sunday, March 22. An insider told Page Six that pulling the plug could cost producer Warner Bros. Discovery and parent company Disney more than $50 million. "Someone’s gotta get fired from this. It’s ridiculous," an insider told the publication.

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'This Is Called Physical Abuse'

Source: mega Leaked footage of Taylor Frankie Paul attacking her ex was released last week.

In the shocking footage of Paul leaked on Thursday, March 19, the #MomTok influencer can be seen throwing multiple metal chairs at Mortensen with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, close by. "This is called physical abuse," Mortensen said in the clip. "See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me. You think this is okay? It's not okay." Paul can be heard saying she doesn't "give a f---" before continuing to hit and kick him.

Taylor Frankie Paul Says She's Suffered 'Extensive Mental and Physical Abuse'

Source: mega Taylor Frankie Paul claimed she's also a victim of abuse.