Taylor Hill Says Husband Daniel Fryer Has Been 'Really Supportive' as She Launches New Business Tate & Taylor

Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer have been married for almost one year, and it seems like their romance is only getting sweeter!

While trying to start a pet-focused business, the model lost her labradoodle Tate to lymphoma, but instead of wallowing, she decided to launch Tate & Taylor, a new media content platform and community designed for both pets and their humans that features a Shopify-powered marketplace of Hill's favorite pet products.

"He loves it. He's really supportive. He's here today, so he's excited to see me do something like this. This is my passion and something I love very much. He also grew up with dogs, and Tate was his best friend and like a son to him. Losing him was difficult for both of us, but luckily, we now have [our new dog] Salem in our lives," the 28-year-old exclusively told OK! while at the engaging pop-up event at Shopify NY on Friday, April 19.