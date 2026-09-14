Travis Kelce Reveals He Wore a White Top Hat at His and Taylor Swift's Madison Square Garden Wedding: 'I Had the Full Gamut'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce is finally revealing another detail about what he wore to marry Taylor Swift.
More than two months after the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed he topped off his custom Dior wedding look with a tall white top hat — an accessory fans have yet to see since the newlyweds have kept photos from their lavish ceremony private.
Travis Kelce Wore a White Top Hat to Marry Taylor Swift
Kelce, 36, confirmed the unexpected fashion choice during an interview with ESPN's Chris Berman alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes.
When Berman asked whether the NFL star wore a "big, tall white top hat" during the July 3 nuptials, Kelce didn't hesitate.
"Oh yeah! I had the full gamut man," he replied before reflecting on the celebration.
Both Kelce and Swift wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson for their big night.
Travis Kelce Calls His Wedding the 'Best Night' of His Life
The football star couldn't help but gush about finally making Swift his wife.
"It was the best night of my life," Kelce said, adding that marrying the Grammy winner was "more than I could have ever dreamed" because of the people who celebrated alongside them and the love he felt throughout the evening.
"It's been unbelievable," he added.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kept Their Wedding Looks Under Wraps
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Despite the enormous amount of attention surrounding their wedding, fans still haven't gotten a full glimpse of Kelce's now-infamous top hat.
The couple implemented a strict no-phone policy during their Madison Square Garden celebration, with guests' devices secured to maintain privacy. Swift and Kelce have also yet to publicly release wedding photos.
What is known is that Swift's custom Dior wedding gown made quite an impression. Wedding guest Camille Kostek later told People the singer looked like a "real-life princess."
Patrick Mahomes Had a Blast at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
Mahomes also opened up about attending his teammate's wedding, calling Swift and Kelce "two special people."
"One of the best nights of all time, I think, for anybody," the quarterback recalled.
Mahomes even hit the dance floor, though he joked he made sure to keep his distance from Chiefs coach Andy Reid while testing out his moves after recovering from his season-ending injury.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said 'I Do' at Madison Square Garden
Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in front of approximately 1,000 guests at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor and Jason Kelce stood beside his brother as best man.
Travis has since described the celebration as "magical," admitting on "New Heights" that the night seemed to pass in the "blink of an eye."
Now, fans have one more detail to picture from the ultra-private affair: Travis saying "I do" to one of the world's biggest pop stars while wearing a towering white top hat.