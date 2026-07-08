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Tom Cruise Complimented Greg Olsen's Hat at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

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Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Greg Olsen shared an unexpected conversation after the actor complimented the former NFL star's hat at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

July 8 2026, Updated 2:17 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise caught Greg Olsen’s attention at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding by complimenting his signature hat.

During the cocktail hour at Madison Square Garden, the former NFL tight end said on his "Youth Inc." podcast that when he walked out of the restroom, he heard someone calling after him.

When he turned around, he realized it was none other than Cruise, who said, "Hey, hey… dude, I love your hat."

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Tom Cruise Struck Up a Conversation With Greg Olsen

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Image of Greg Olsen recalled Tom Cruise stopping him during the cocktail hour to compliment his wide-brimmed black hat.
Source: MEGA

Greg Olsen recalled Tom Cruise stopping him during the cocktail hour to compliment his wide-brimmed black hat.

Olsen, who cofounded Tight End University with Kelce, replied after receiving those words, saying, "I was like, ‘Thank you, man. How nice is it to meet you, Tom Cruise.’"

The retired athlete was wearing a wide-brimmed black hat and a dark gray tuxedo jacket.

Olsen further described the event, admitting, "It’s hard to really put into words the people that you would see in line in the bathroom and people you would see in line at the bar."

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Image of Greg Olsen recalled chatting with Tom Cruise for several minutes after their unexpected meeting outside the restroom.
Source: MEGA

Greg Olsen recalled chatting with Tom Cruise for several minutes after their unexpected meeting outside the restroom.

The pair ended up chatting for a few minutes despite the packed celebration.

Olsen expressed, "And like, you know, you’re walking out of the bathroom with Tom Cruise and he goes out of his way to compliment your hat and then you have a two or three-minute conversation, amongst a million other people and athletes and entertainers and musicians."

The encounter happened near the men’s restroom.

"I did wash my hands, thankfully, before I shook his hand," Olsen quipped.

He added, "But that was kind of a like a ‘did I just shoot the s--- with Tom Cruise?’"

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Greg Olsen Said the Wedding Had a Relaxed Atmosphere

Image of Greg Olsen said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's no-phone, no-camera policy allowed guests to relax and enjoy the celebration.
Source: MEGA

Greg Olsen said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's no-phone, no-camera policy allowed guests to relax and enjoy the celebration.

Olsen attended the wedding with his wife, Kara, and said one of the night's standout moments was how comfortable everyone seemed despite the guest list being filled with celebrities.

"They’re just happy to connect, introduce themselves," he explained.

Olsen continued, "Some people know each other, some people don’t know each other."

According to the 41-year-old, the couple created an atmosphere where guests could simply enjoy the celebration.

"So, you know, just a really unique crowd of fun people. But I think the environment that was created — no phones, no cameras — everyone could just be themselves, enjoy the night, enjoy Travis and Taylor," Olsen said.

A Star-Studded Guest List Filled the Celebration

Image of former NFL player attended the star-studded wedding with his wife, Kara, and described the guest list as filled with athletes, entertainers and musicians.
Source: MEGA

Former NFL player attended the star-studded wedding with his wife, Kara, and described the guest list as filled with athletes, entertainers and musicians.

Cruise and Olsen were among roughly 1,000 guests who attended Swift and Kelce's wedding.

The celebration brought together stars from across Hollywood, sports, and entertainment.

Among those in attendance were Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant, and many others.

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