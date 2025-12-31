or
Taylor Swift’s $600 Christmas Gift: Arrowhead Stadium Staffer 'Grateful' for Special Tip After 'Unexpected' Death in Her Family

Taylor Swift handed out cash gifts to people who worked at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift's generous gift to a woman who was working at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas game couldn't have come at a better time.

After a woman named Robyn Gentry revealed the singer handed her $600 in cash on Thursday, December 25, she talked to a news outlet about how "cool" the experience was.

Article continues below advertisement

The Staffer's Loved One Passed Away Before Christmas

Gentry revealed her kids' grandmother passed away somewhat unexpectedly "a few months" before the holiday, so everyone wasn't in the brightest of moods.

"Grandma is the one that made everything magical. She was the one that made Christmas great," Gentry shared. "She was the one who decorated the whole house and made everything so wonderful on Christmas."

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything is hard now, and so I just wanted to be able to give those kids the best Christmas possible, and so I just took what I could do and what I had saved up and just gave them the best Christmas I could possibly give them," she explained.

"If Christmas needed to be any more magical than what we could’ve made it other than Grandma being there and other than the rest of the kids being there and everyone all being together for Christmas... this just tops the cake," Gentry gushed.

"I don’t think there’s anything else I could’ve done cooler on Christmas but come home with that story," she insisted.

Taylor Swift Gave Gifts to Staffers Who Weren't Even Serving Her That Day

The employee revealed she wasn't "even working for" the "Karma" crooner that day.

"She didn’t have to do that. That’s not something that she had to do for anybody. None of us had personally worked for her, had encountered her that evening through the entire game," she said. "She didn’t have to do that for us. She genuinely didn’t have to do that for anybody."

The Employee Framed Taylor Swift's $100 Bill

She continued, "That’s our job, to give everybody a wonderful experience at Arrowhead, and so I’m just glad that we got to experience that together ‘cause that was really cool. I wish that everybody could’ve been able to, but I’m grateful."

"I hope that she knows from everybody that received something, thank you so much," she added in a message directed toward the pop star.

In Gentry's original post, she revealed she was brought to tears by the kind gesture and confessed she framed one of the $100 bills. She also admitted she has yet to spend the money.

"Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people," she spilled. "It's very true, incredible and very kind people."

