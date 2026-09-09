Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Primary Home' Will Be in Kansas City After Getting Married, Source Reveals

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made Kansas City their home after getting married. "Right now, Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs," a source told Page Six. The couple's home base could shift as their schedules change. "He bought the place a few years back. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City will always be their primary home. Where they’re based is going to change depending on what they both have going on," the source added. Swift and Kelce also have several other properties they can use throughout the year.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Several Homes

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift owned several properties in New York City, including homes in Tribeca.

"New York is obviously a big home base for them too. Taylor has had her place in Tribeca for years and owns several properties there, including the penthouses she combined and the townhouse next door," the insider said. "She also has homes in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, so they have plenty of options depending on where they need to be," they added. However, the newlyweds recently spent time in New York City, enjoying a date night at the Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse in the NoMad district.

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Kelce's Ohio Home Will Also Get Use

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce’s Leawood, Kansas, home became the couple’s main home base while he played for the Chiefs.

Kelce’s newest property is also part of their plans. "They’ll definitely be spending plenty of time at the new Ohio house too especially during Travis’ offseason," the source said. They continued, "It’s this beautiful property in Bratenahl just a few miles from Cleveland Heights where he grew up." "It’s not like they bought a house like that and aren’t planning to use it," the source added.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce’s retirement from the NFL could allow the couple to spend more time at their different homes.

Once Kelce retires from the NFL, their schedule could become even more flexible. "They’re not looking at it like they have to pick one house and that’s where they’re going to live year round," the insider said. They added, "Their lives take them to different places throughout the year, so where they consider home base is really going to depend on what they have going on at the time."